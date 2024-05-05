Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Fade Alek Manoah in First Start of 2024)
All 30 teams across Major League Baseball will wrap up their weekend series today, therefore we have plenty of games to bet on.
With 15 games set to take place, it can be tough to narrow things down to just a few bets. That's where I can step in and help you out by giving you the three best bets to place for today's slate.
Let's dive into it.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Nationals -110 vs. Blue Jays
- Mariners +115 vs. Astros
- Athletics -130 vs. Marlins
Blue Jays vs. Nationals prediction
Alek Manoah will be making his first MLB start for the season and there's zero chance I'll back the Blue Jays at pick'em odds with him on the mound. He was downright horrific last season with a 5.87 ERA across 19 starts.
The Nationals' offense has been surprisingly better than the Blue Jays' this season, outranking them in both batting average and OPS. They're the side to back in this one.
Mariners vs. Astros prediction
Hunter Brown has been abysmal for the Astros this season, sporting an 0-4 record and a 9.78 ERA. There is no world in which they should be this big of a favorite against Bryce Miller (2.04 ERA) and the Seattle Mariners.
If you're looking for an underdog to back today, there's no team in a better spot than the Mariners.
Marlins vs. Athletics prediction
Sixto Sanchez and his 8.36 ERA will get the start for the Miami Marlins tonight and their offense, which ranks 29th in OPS, won't give him much help. The A's offense is better than you might think, coming in at 19th in OPS at .673.
This is one of the few situations the Athletics should be set as even bigger favorites than they already are.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
