Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Padres will upset Dodgers in Sunday Night Baseball)
There are 15 games set to take place across Major League Baseball on Sunday with the majority of them taking place in the afternoon, so don't wait to place your bets.
If you're looking for a few wagers to place, I'm here to help you out. There are two underdogs and one favorite I'm backing on today's slate, and all three bets are on away teams. Will that strategy work out for me? Time will tell.
If you want to tail these plays, click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive their first bet on Caesars up to $1,000!
Best MLB Bets Today
- Braves -150 vs. Marlins
- Cubs +124 vs. Mariners
- Padres +130 vs. Dodgers
Braves vs. Marlins prediction
There's no need to overthink this one. The Braves lead the Majors in OPS (.852) and the Marlins rank dead last (.573). Even with Jesus Luzardo getting the start today, I'm surprised the Braves aren't bigger favorites in this NL East showdown.
Luzardo has an ugly 7.20 ERA through his first three starts, giving up 12 earned runs in 15.0 innings pitched. The Braves aren't exactly a team that you can bounce back against.
Cubs vs. Mariners prediction
The Mariners rank 28th in OPS this season and now start Luis Castillo who has been dreadful through his first three starts with a 6.89 ERA. He has given up four earned runs in each of his three starts this season including giving up 10 hits to the Guardians and nine hits to the Blue Jays.
The Cubs, who enter the game ranking 12th in OPS, should be able to get their offense going early and often in this one. I love them at their current price tag of +120 in Seattle.
Padres vs. Dodgers prediction
I'm going to take a shot on the underdogs for tonight's Sunday Night Baseball showdown between NL West rivals. James Paxton gets the start tonight and I expect regression from him sooner rather than later after posting a 4.50 ERA with the Red Sox last season.
Yu Darvish gets the start for the Padres and he's already pitched 3.2 scoreless innings against them in the opening game of the season in Korea. I expect another strong performance from him tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!