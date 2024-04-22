Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Strong Pitching Matchups Means Bet the UNDER)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 22.
By Peter Dewey
Monday’s Major League Baseball action is loaded with some great pitching matchups, and there are two that I absolutely love for plays on the total.
Even with the NBA playoffs taking center stage in the sports world, we still have plenty of ways to bet on baseball as the season truly kicks into gear through its first month.
Here’s how I’m using some pitchers that got off to fast starts to make my plays for Monday, April 22:
MLB Best Bets Today for April 22
- Detroit Tigers-Tampa Bay Rays UNDER 7
- Toronto Blue Jays-Kansas City Royals UNDER 8.5
- San Diego Padres Moneyline vs. Colorado Rockies
Detroit Tigers-Tampa Bay Rays UNDER 7
Every time Tarik Skubal is on the mound for Detroit, it feels like a situation where you want to back the Tigers in some way.
Today, I’m looking to the total to take the under since Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell has been lights out this season as well.
Let’s start with Skubal.
The lefty is 2-0 with a 2.28 ERA, and that ERA mark is supported by his Fielding Independent Pitching, which sits at 2.87. Skubal has given up just six total earned runs in four starts, and now he gets a Tampa team that ranks 19th in Major League Baseball in runs scored.
As for Littell, he’s been great in 2024 as well, posting a 2.14 ERA and giving up just five runs across four starts. Detroit’s offense has struggled for the most part this season – ranking 22nd in runs scored so we could be looking at a pitchers duel early.
I’ll grab the UNDER at plus money on Monday.
Toronto Blue Jays-Kansas City Royals UNDER 8.5
Two pitchers off to great starts toe the rubber in Kansas City in the Toronto Blue Jays-Kansas City Royals clash.
Toronto’s Yusei Kikuchi has posted a 2.08 ERA, allowing just five earned runs across four starts. He’s allowed one or fewer runs in three straight starts, and now he faces a Kansas City team that is 17th in MLB in OPS against lefties.
As for Singer, he’s been great this season, posting a 1.54 ERA and allowing two or fewer runs in every start. The Blue Jays are a bottom 10 offense in runs scored, so don’t be shocked if this is a low-scoring game before the bullpens take over.
San Diego Padres Moneyline vs. Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease has been lights out to start 2024, posting a 1.99 ERA in four starts, but the Padres are just 2-2 in his outings.
Still, I think they can beat one of the worst teams in baseball – the Colorado Rockies – on Monday.
Colorado sends lefty Austin Gomber to the mound, and he posted a 7.05 ERA at Coors Field last season. In 2024, Gomber has a 4.95 ERA across four starts, allowing at least two runs in every outing.
