Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Take the OVER in Rangers vs. Marlins)
It's Lou Gehrig Day across Major League Baseball so there's plenty of exciting action to sit back and watch.
Why not make the games a little bit more fun by placing a few dollars on them? If you want to do that, you've come to the right place. There are three bets I'm targetting as my favorite plays for Sunday's slate and I'm going to break them down in this article.
Let's jump into it.
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook
MLB Best Bets Today
- Rangers vs. Marlins OVER 8.5 (+100)
- Cubs -120 vs. Reds
- Yankees -130 vs. Giants
Rangers vs. Marlins Prediction
The Rangers have a major bullpen problem. They enter today's games with the worst bullpen ERA in the Majors which has caused them to lose plenty of games this season.
The starting pitching matchup in this game isn't great either with Andrew Heaney (4.47 ERA) facing off against Trevor Rogers (5.65 ERA). Instead of trying to pick a side in this one, I think the smart move to make is to fade the pitching for both teams and take the OVER.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this interleague showdown.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (+100)
Cubs vs. Reds Prediction
The Cincinnati Reds offense is frustrating to watch. They have the second-worst batting average in the Majors at .218. Only the Chicago White Sox have a worse mark this season. Things won't get any easier for them when they hit the road to take on the Chicago Cubs with Ben Brown (2.72 ERA) on the mound.
The Reds are an overvalued team on the betting market and I'm not afraid to bet against them.
Pick: Cubs -120
Yankees vs. Giants Prediction
Blake Snell missed all of Spring Training and it shows. He's been horrific for the San Francisco Giants, failing to reach the fifth inning in any of his starts. He now has an abysmal 10.42 ERA heading into today's game against the best offense in baseball.
We should fade the Giants any time Snell is on the mound until he can get out of this slump.
I'm shocked the Yankees are only slight road favorites.
Pick: Yankees -130
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!