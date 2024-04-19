Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Target Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers)
Here are the best bets in Major League Baseball for Friday, April 19.
Thursday was a travel day for most Major League Baseball teams, which caused a limited number of games on the diamond. Every team is back in action on Friday in a loaded 15-game slate. Here are some of the best bets to consider when locking in your MLB plays for Friday.
Chicago Cubs Runline (-1.5)
The Chicago Cubs have hammered left-handed pitching heading into Friday’s matchup with the Miami Marlins and their starter A.J. Puk. Chicago is hitting .295 against southpaws this season, which is No. 2 in the majors behind only the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Miami is 0-3 in Puk’s three starts this season and have been outscored overall 20-6. Puk has not gotten past the fifth inning in any start this season and has a 5.91 ERA. If Puk exits early, Miami has to turn it over to a bullpen that has the second-worst ERA in baseball at 5.87.
Chicago gives the ball to Jameson Taillon for the first time this season. Miami’s lineup doesn’t have a lot of success against the right-hander overall, hitting just .257 collectively (9-for-35) with just one extra-base hit. He’ll face a Marlins’ offense that is 24th in runs scored and packs little punch. Chicago is an MLB best 13-5 on the runline so far this season. That continues on Friday.
Angels-Reds UNDER 9.5 Runs
Cincinnati welcomed back left-hander Nick Lodolo last week after a tibia injury limited him to just seven starts in 2023. Lodolo delivered in a big way, giving up just one hit and striking out 10 in 5 ⅔ shutout innings in a win over Chicago.
Lodolo showed why he’s got ace material on the mound and will face a middle-of-the-road Angels lineup at home Friday night. Great American Ball Park is a hitter’s paradise, but look for the teams to go under the total with two solid starters taking the hill.
For LA, left-hander Tyler Anderson faces a shorthanded Cincinnati lineup that scored just five total runs in a sweep from the Seattle Mariners earlier this week. Members of the Reds’ lineup have hit just .114 (4-for-35) lifetime against Anderson, who opened his 2024 campaign with back-to-back 7-inning shutouts.
Detroit Tigers Money Line
It’s nice to get Detroit as a plus-money pick on the money line Friday night against a Minnesota squad they split a four-game series with less than a week ago.
Detroit starter Jack Flaherty is just 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three starts this season, but is coming off a quality start against the Twins on Sunday when he allowed three earned over 6 ⅓ innings while striking out eight. Minnesota’s lineup is hitting a collective .217 (10-for-46) lifetime against Flaherty with only two extra-base hits. The Twins have been one of the worst offenses in baseball, ranking 28th in runs scored and last in team batting average (.193).
If Flaherty can give Detroit another solid outing against the punchless Twins, the Tigers can turn to one of the best bullpens in baseball to close it out.
Minnesota starter Joe Ryan is coming off a pair of quality starts, as well. He twirled six innings against Detroit on April 13. The Tigers lineup, though, is hitting .242 lifetime against the right-hander. In a projected low-scoring matchup, it’s nice to have the team with the better overall pitching staff and offense as an underdog on the money line.
