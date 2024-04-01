Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Tigers Stay Undefeated, Fade Yankees' Starter)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 1.
By Peter Dewey
April baseball is here!
After the first weekend of action gave off some impressive performances, especially from Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, we’re ready to dive into the April action.
There are 14 games to dive into on tonight’s MLB slate, but I’ve narrowed down my best bets to just a few plays.
With several teams still undefeated (the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers) do we ride with some of the hot hands?
Here’s a look at my favorite MLB wagers for Monday’s action:
MLB Best Bets Today for April 1
- Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners NRFI
- Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
- Detroit Tigers Moneyline vs. New York Mets
- Boston Red Sox Moneyline vs. Oakland Athletics
Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners NRFI
The Cleveland Guardians are off to a 3-1 start this season, and they’ll send one of their better young arms in Triston McKenzie to the mound to face off with Seattle Mariners youngster Emerson Hancock on Monday night.
After making just four starts due to injury last season, McKenzie is looking to find his 2022 form when he posted a 2.96 ERA across 31 appearances (30 starts).
For Hancock, this will be just his fourth Major League appearance. Despite that, I trust both of these young pitchers in this one – at least early on.
The NRFI (No Runs First Inning) has hit in 75 percent of the Guardians’ games to open the season, despite the team being top-10 in the league in runs scored. The Mariners, on the other hand, have hit this in two of their four games, but the team ranks 27th in baseball in runs scored.
I really like taking McKenzie here to have a clean first inning, and it’s worth noting that two of Hancock’s outings last season came with him allowing one or fewer runs. I don’t mind taking a shot on this prop since it’s being considered a 50/50 by oddsmakers, and yet Cleveland hasn’t been on the board early much this season.
Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed
New York Yankees starter Luis Gil has some wipeout stuff, but he also struggles with his command from time to time.
Now, he’s taking on an Arizona Diamondbacks team that has already drawn 18 walks this season (sixth in Major League Baseball).
This spring, Gil walked six batters across 15.2 innings, and he’s allowed 21 free passes in 33.1 innings in his career. While I have some confidence in the young Yankees starter pitching into this game because of his strikeout ceiling, I am worried about him allowing too many D-Backs to reach via the walk.
If Gil can pitch around five innings, this is a great prop to take at plus money.
Detroit Tigers Moneyline vs. New York Mets
The New York Mets have yet to win a game this season, yet the Detroit Tigers are 3-0.
Can Detroit stay undefeated on Monday? I think so.
The Tigers’ pitching staff has been great so far this season, posting a 2.57 ERA – good for third in Major League Baseball – and now it gets a Mets team that has scored an MLB-worst eight runs this season.
Sean Manaea gets the ball for the Mets in this one, and I’m less than confident in him keeping this game close, as he’s posted a 4.96 ERA and 4.44 ERA in each of the last two seasons.
Second-year starter Reese Olson gets the ball for Detroit, and he finished out the 2023 season strong, posting a 1.44 ERA in five September starts to lower his season-long ERA below 4.00.
I think the Tigers’ offense has the advantage here, and with the way the team pitched in its opening series, I think Detroit can pull off a road “upset.”
Boston Red Sox Moneyline vs. Oakland Athletics
I’m fading the Oakland Athletics as much as I can this season, especially when the team they are facing is less than a -150 favorite.
The Boston Red Sox are 2-2 to start this season after taking down the Seattle Mariners twice, and now they get a 1-3 Oakland team that has a minus-18 run differential so far in 2024.
Joe Boyle, who had three appearances for the A’s last season, will get the ball against Tanner Houck. After two seasons with a sub-.4.00 ERA, Houck had a 5.01 ERA (but a 4.43 FIP) in the 2023 season.
This is a perfect spot for him to “get right” to open 2024, as the A’s rank 23rd in OPS and runs scored to open this season. With Oakland projected to win less than 60 games by oddsmakers, I love the Red Sox to take this series opener.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.