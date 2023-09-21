Is Wan’Dale Robinson playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Giants vs. 49ers in NFL Week 3)
The latest injury update for New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.
By Peter Dewey
New York Giants second-year receiver Wan’Dale Robinson reportedly will make his season debut on Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
Robinson missed the team’s first two games as he recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last season.
With Saquon Barkley official ruled out, the Giants need all the help they can get on offense in a short week.
Wan’Dale Robinson injury status for Week 3 game against San Francisco 49ers
Robinson is listed as questionable, but he is expected to play in Week 3, which will be his first action this season.
Best New York Giants prop bet for Week 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Darren Waller OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
Unfortunately for bettors, Robinson doesn’t have prop lines available yet because there are questions around how much usage he’ll have in Week 3.
But, there is a New York Giants prop bet that you should consider taking.
Darren Waller’s receiving yards prop is set at 48.5 yards after he finished with six catches for 76 yards in Week 2. With the Giants set as 10.5-point underdogs, I expect them to need to throw the ball a lot on Thursday night.
Waller should be the primary beneficiary as the team’s top option in the passing game.
Wan’Dale Robinson injury history
A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Robinson has only played in six games in his NFL career due to injuries.
Last season, he missed four games with a knee patella sprain before having his season ended early due to a torn ACL in November. He’s been working his way back from the torn ACL this season.
When is Wan’Dale Robinson coming back?
Robinson is expected to make his season debut on Thursday night against the 49ers, barring a setback in pre-game warm ups.
New York Giants next 5 opponents
- Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Oct. 2
- Miami Dolphins, Sunday Oct. 8
- Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 22
- New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 29
New York Giants injury report
- Saquon Barkley – out
- Wan’Dale Robinson – questionable
- Andrew Thomas – out
- Azeez Ojulari – out
- Ben Bredeson – out
- Micah McFadden – questionable
San Francisco 49ers injury report
- Ambry Thomas – questionable
- Brandon Aiyuk – questionable
