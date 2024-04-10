Warriors' Playoff Odds Surging with No. 8 Seed in Reach after Win vs. Lakers
The Golden State Warriors are in a prime spot to earn a playoff spot after taking the tiebreaker from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors made a MASSIVE jump in their odds to make the playoffs after beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
Steph Curry and company now have the tiebreaker over Los Angeles this season, and Golden State is just one game out of the No. 8 seed after the Sacramento Kings also lost on Tuesday night. The Warriors are now 8-2 in their last 10 games, putting them in prime position to make a playoff run.
After sitting as high as +225 to make the playoffs last week, the Warriors are now +105 to make the postseason, a sign that oddsmakers could see them climbing out of the No. 10 spot and potentially into the No. 8 seed where they would get two chances to win one play-in game to make the playoffs.
Warriors Playoff Odds
- Yes: +105
- No: -135
To compare these odds, the Lakers dropped to +200 to make the playoffs after their loss to Golden State since they no longer have the tiebreaker over the Warriors or the Kings.
The Kings have struggled since Malik Monk went down with an injury, going just 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. With just three games to play, can the team hang on to the No. 8 spot? It's looking a little less likely given Golden State's recent play.
Warriors Remaining Schedule
- @ Portland Trail Blazers
- vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- vs. Utah Jazz
Lakers Remaining Schedule
- @ Memphis Grizzlies
- @ New Orleans Pelicans
Kings Remaining Schedule
- vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- vs. Phoenix Suns
- vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State has a favorable schedule wih two lottery teams left on the docket, and the team could even have a shot at the No. 8 seed with the Kings having to play the Pelicans and Suns (both in the fight for the No. 6 or No. 7 seed) and the Lakers having to play New Orleans as well.
Warriors Odds to Win the NBA Finals
Golden State may still be a long shot to win the NBA Finals, but the team has a legit chance to end up in the playoffs.
If the Warriors get in, it may be worth taking a shot on them given the team's playoff experience and history, especially if they meet Minnesota or Oklahoma City in the first round.
