Warriors vs. Kings Final Score Prediction for Western Conference Play-In Tournament
Attempting to predict the final score of the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings play-in tournament matchup by using the latest betting odds.
By Peter Dewey
A year can change a lot in the NBA, just ask the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.
Last season, the Warriors were the No. 6 seed in the West and the Kings the No. 3, leading to them matching up in the first round of the playoffs and going to a decisive Game 7. Now, they find themselves in another win-or-go-home matchup, only this is in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game in the Western Conference play-in tournament.
The winner of this game will have a chance to play for the No. 8 seed against the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Bettors can wager on this game on a side, total, in the prop market and so many other ways, but I’m going to attempt to predict the final score for this matchup – which could lead to a winning bet in the winning margin market.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, a prediction for this game and how the final score may shake out:
Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Warriors vs. Kings Expert Prediction and Pick
There are too many things in the Warriors favor in this game – and it’s why the team is set as a 2.5-point favorite.
Only the Dallas Mavericks (19-4 ATS as road favorites) have a better against the spread record when favored away from home than Golden State (15-6) this season.
Plus, the Kings just haven’t been the same team since Malik Monk went down, going 4-6 without him this season. These teams did split their season series (with the Kings winning the two most recent meetings), but Sacramento has struggled at home, going just 18-23 against the spread.
I’ll back Golden State and all of its playoff experience to pull off a win and keep its season alive.
Warriors vs. Kings Final Score Prediction
Yes, I think the Warriors will win, but by how much?
The total in this game is set at 223.5 points, but the Warriors and Kings have combined for 267, 247, 203 and 236 total points in their four meetings in the 2023-24 campaign.
I think we could be looking at another OVER tonight, as both games in Sacramento in the regular season soared past this number. When at home, the Kings have hit the OVER in 22 of their 41 games.
While I am concerned about Sacramento’s offensive firepower without Monk, I still think it can score enough to push this game over the total.
At the end of the day, Golden State comes into this game red hot to end the season, and I think it wins and covers fairly easily.
Final Score Prediction: Warriors 120, Kings 112
