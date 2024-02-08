Washington State vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 8 (Back the Beavers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Washington State-Oregon State.
Oregon State is coming off a 28-point loss on the road to USC and is returning to Corvallis as a big underdog against Washington State. Is there value in the Beavers to hang with Washington State at home?
The Cougars have been on a roll, winning six of their last seven games to improve to No. 2 in the Pac-12. Washington State is coming off a 90-87 overtime win over Washington and has gone 3-1 in its last four road games. Can they pull away from Oregon State?
Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Washington State vs. Oregon State odds, spread and total
Washington State vs. Oregon State betting trends
- Washington State is 11-11 ATS this season
- Oregon State is 10-10-1 ATS this season
- Washington State is 7-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- Oregon State is 7-6-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 11-11 in Washington State games this season
- The OVER is 15-6 in Oregon State games this season
Washington State vs. Oregon State how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Game time: 10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): Pac 12 Network
- Washington State record: 16-6 (7-4 Pac-12)
- Oregon State record: 11-11 (3-8 Pac-12)
Washington State vs. Oregon State key players to watch
Washington State
Isaac Jones: The Idaho transfer and senior forward ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring (15.8 points per game) and is the Cougars’ leading rebounder (7.8), too. Jones has been extremely efficient, shooting 58.7% from the field, which ranks second in the Pac-12. Jones went 10-of-15 from the field and finished with 20 points in Saturday’s overtime win over Washington.
Oregon State
Jordan Pope: The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard has been a bright spot for the Beavers this season. He ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring at 17.5 points per game and is top-10 in the league in assists, as well. Pope is averaging 17.6 points over the last four games and is shooting 27-of-41 from the field in that span.
Washington State vs. Oregon State prediction and pick
Oregon State might miss the NCAA Tournament and finish in the back of the pack in the Pac-12 for the third consecutive season, but the Beavers have become profitable to backers of late.
Oregon State has covered in seven of its last 10 games and the last time they played at Gill Coliseum, they pulled out two outright victories as an underdog, knocking off Arizona State and then-No. 9 Arizona.
Oregon State’s defense is No. 54 in the nation in defending the perimeter and that played out in the previous meeting between these two teams. Oregon State’s defense shut down Washington’s offense, ranked No. 49 in KenPom, to just 5-of-14 from beyond the arc. Oregon State forced 12 turnovers (committing just 7) and tied in the rebounding battle (31-31). Washington State squeaked out a 65-58 win (as a 12-point favorite) by getting to the free-throw line 27 times.
In a game with a low total, ride with Oregon State to hang tough against Washington State for the second time this season. This is also a potential lookahead spot for Washington State. They are tied for second place in the Pac-12 with Oregon, who they play in Eugene in just two days. Take Oregon State and the points.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.