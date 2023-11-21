Washington State vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
By Reed Wallach
Washington is one win away from an undefeated regular season after getting the better of Oregon State as road underdogs, but in the Huskies' way, is its rival Washington State.
This won't be the last Apple Cup after the team's agreed to extend it despite Washington leaving for the Big Ten after this season, but the stakes will never be higher for the final conference meeting between the two with the Huskies firmly in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.
Washington has the nation's leading passer and Washington State's defense has fallen off of a cliff during PAC-12 play, but that's indicated in the point spread with the Huskies as more than two touchdown favorites.
Can the Huskies win big?
Washington State vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Washington vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Washington is 5-5-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Washington State is 5-6 ATS this season
- Washington State is 3-2 ATS as an underdog
- Washington State has gone OVER in seven of 11 games this season
Washington State vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 25th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Washington State Record: 5-6
- Washington Record: 11-0
Washington State vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Washington State
Cameron Ward: Ward has been playing fantastic football this season, passing for 3,415 yards with 30 total touchdowns with five interceptions. The Wazzu offense is as pass-happy as they come, third in the country in pass play percentage at 62%, but Washington's secondary has been solid against the pass, can Ward play spoiler?
Washington
Michael Penix Jr.: The nation's leading passer and the third choice to win the Heisman Trophy didn't put up big stats in a rain-filled slog against Oregon State, but draws a favorable matchup at home against a Washington State defense that is bottom half of the country in yards per play and explosive play rate. Penix Jr. can put up a big number through the air in his final home game.
Washington State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
While Washington State blitzed Colorado, I'm not going to overreact to that result. The Cougars won 56-14 at home, but the Buffaloes have the worst record in the PAC-12 and lost Shedeur Sanders early on. Looking at the team's play since the beginning of October, it has fallen off a cliff, losing six straight games. Three of those losses came by double digits and the team allowed 38 or more in four of those losses.
The Washington State offense is going to try and attack Washington where it's best: in the secondary. The Huskies are top 10 in explosive pass defense and allow a completion percentage of less than 59%, 39th in the country. Ultimately, I think the Cougars may struggle to keep up against a decent pass defense.
Meanwhile, Penix Jr. should put up numbers against this Wazzu defense. The team is middle of the pack in pass defensive metrics like Pro Football Focus' coverage grade (71st) and completion percentage (74th).
I'm not confident laying this big of a number with Washington given that the team has a PAC-12 title game to worry about next week, but I believe the offense is well equipped to score. I'm eyeing the Washington team total over when that market becomes widely available.
PICK: Washington Team Total OVER 42.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
