Washington vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 24 (Wildcats Name Number)
By Reed Wallach
In one of the most stunning results of the season, Arizona dropped a home game to Washington State in a game that could decide the PAC-12 regular season.
Arizona now turns around to face the other Washington school, the Huskies, on Saturday afternoon in what is setting up to be an appetizing bounce back opportunity for the Wildcats. Still an elite team, Tommy Lloyd's bunch is laying double digits, but is there another way to get on this team to bounce back?
Here's my best bet for the PAC-12 matchup:
New BETMGM users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a $5 first wager!
Washington vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Arizona is 17-9 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Washington is 7-3 ATS as an underdog
- Washington has gone OVER in 15 of 27 games this season
- Arizona has gone UNDER in 10 of 17 home games (one push)
Washington vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 24th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: McKale Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Washington Record: 15-12
- Arizona Record: 20-6
Washington vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Washington
Keion Brooks: Brooks has been as reliable as they come, scoring more than 20 points in all but three PAC-12 games this season. He has done it from all three levels, hitting 36% of his three's in league play while getting to the free throw line at a top 10 rate. Overall, the Kentucky transfer has become one of the most potent scorers in the league.
Arizona
Caleb Love: Love turned it over on Thursday when Arizona had a chance to win the game late, but will look to shake it off and get the likely No. 1 seed back on track with a blowout win on Saturday. Love has been a terror in Lloyd's offensive scheme, averaging more than 19 points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Washington vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
Arizona has bounced back in emphatic fashion all season off of losses.
Following the teams five losses, Arizona is averaging nearly 91 points with an average margin of victory of nearly 21 points per game (to be fair, beating Colorado by 47 after a loss to Stanford helps).
I believe we see the Wildcats put up similar numbers against a Washington team that went to overtime on Thursday night against Arizona State on the road after squandering a double digit second half lead.
Washington is willing to play fast this season, 30th in adjusted tempo per KenPom, and the team doesn't rebound all too well, meaning there should be plenty of chances for the Wildcats to control the rock and get up its fair share of shots.
I'm going to stick with what's worked, and back the Wildcats to explode off of a loss and break through the 90 point barrier against a defense that has struggled all season on defense, 95th in adjusted defensive efficiency.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!