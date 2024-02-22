Washington vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 22 (Back the Sun Devils)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Washington-Arizona State.
Washington is trending toward its fourth losing season in Pac-12 play in the last five years and the Huskies haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2019. Could Mike Hopkins’ seat be getting hot in Seattle? Washington went 8-3 in its non-conference schedule but they haven’t had a pulse since league play began in late December.
Washington is a short road favorite in Tempe Thursday night against another struggling squad in Arizona State. The Sun Devils started 4-0 in conference play but have dropped eight of their last 11 following Saturday’s blowout defeat to Arizona (105-60).
Here’s the betting preview of Thursday’s Pac-12 tilt with a best bet.
Washington vs. Arizona State odds, spread and total
Washington vs. Arizona State betting trends
- Washington is 14-12 ATS this season
- Arizona State is 11-15 ATS this season
- Washington is 7-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- Arizona State is 6-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 14-12 in Washington games this season
- The OVER is 14-12 in Arizona State games this season
Washington vs. Arizona State how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Washington record: 14-12 (6-9 Pac-12)
- Arizona State record: 13-13 (7-8 Pac-12)
Washington vs. Arizona State key players to watch
Washington
on Koren Johnson: The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard is averaging just 9.7 points per game but has scored in double figures in three of the last four contests. That includes a season-high 30 points in Washington’s 85-65 win over Stanford Feb. 15. He then poured in 16 in Saturday’s loss to California. Johnson has gone 19-of-32 from the field over the last two games.
Arizona State
Frankie Collins: The 6-foot-1 junior is Arizona State’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game and assists (3.3). Collins is shooting just 43.4% from the field this season but has hit six or more field goals in four of the last five games, a streak that came to a screeching halt in an eight-point performance (3-of-11 shooting) in Saturday’s lopsided defeat to Arizona.
Washington vs. Arizona State prediction and pick
Washington plays at the No. 30 tempo in KenPom and it has produced a lot of points. Washington is No. 2 in the Pac-12 in scoring at 80.9 points per game but it gets a step up in class on Thursday.
In the previous meeting with Arizona State, Washington enjoyed one of its best offensive performances of the season, shooting 50.8% from the field and 52% (13-of-25) from the perimeter. Expect those numbers to regress against an Arizona State defense that is No. 53 in KenPom in overall efficiency and ranks second in the Pac-12 in forcing turnovers (13.7).
Arizona State’s offense has been an eye-sore this season as the No. 275 unit in effective field goal percentage. The Wildcats are one of the worst offensive-rebounding teams in the nation (No. 354), as well, but should be able to control the ball. Despite playing at a top-70 pace in the nation, Arizona State doesn’t play out of control, ranking No. 47 in turnover percentage and facing a Washington defense that is No. 292 in steals.
Washington is under .500 (7-8 ATS) as a favorite this season and just 1-2 laying points on the road. Arizona State is 2-0 as a home underdog this season and has the defense to slow down Washington’s up-tempo attack. Take the Sun Devils.
