Washington vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 22 (Back the Sun Devils)

College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Washington-Arizona State.

By Shelby Dermer

Arizona State guard Frankie Collins (1) talks with head coach Bobby Hurley during the second half.
Arizona State guard Frankie Collins (1) talks with head coach Bobby Hurley during the second half. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY
Washington is trending toward its fourth losing season in Pac-12 play in the last five years and the Huskies haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2019. Could Mike Hopkins’ seat be getting hot in Seattle? Washington went 8-3 in its non-conference schedule but they haven’t had a pulse since league play began in late December. 

Washington is a short road favorite in Tempe Thursday night against another struggling squad in Arizona State. The Sun Devils started 4-0 in conference play but have dropped eight of their last 11 following Saturday’s blowout defeat to Arizona (105-60). 

Here’s the betting preview of Thursday’s Pac-12 tilt with a best bet. 

Washington vs. Arizona State odds, spread and total

Washington vs. Arizona State betting trends

  • Washington is 14-12 ATS this season
  • Arizona State is 11-15 ATS this season
  • Washington is 7-8 ATS as a favorite this season
  • Arizona State is 6-7 ATS as an underdog this season
  • The OVER is 14-12 in Washington games this season
  • The OVER is 14-12 in Arizona State games this season

Washington vs. Arizona State how to watch

  • Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
  • Game time: 9 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Desert Financial Arena
  • How to watch (TV): ESPN2
  • Washington record: 14-12 (6-9 Pac-12)
  • Arizona State record: 13-13 (7-8 Pac-12)

Washington vs. Arizona State key players to watch

Washington

on Koren Johnson: The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard is averaging just 9.7 points per game but has scored in double figures in three of the last four contests. That includes a season-high 30 points in Washington’s 85-65 win over Stanford Feb. 15. He then poured in 16 in Saturday’s loss to California. Johnson has gone 19-of-32 from the field over the last two games. 

Arizona State

Frankie Collins: The 6-foot-1 junior is Arizona State’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game and assists (3.3). Collins is shooting just 43.4% from the field this season but has hit six or more field goals in four of the last five games, a streak that came to a screeching halt in an eight-point performance (3-of-11 shooting) in Saturday’s lopsided defeat to Arizona. 

Washington vs. Arizona State prediction and pick 

Washington plays at the No. 30 tempo in KenPom and it has produced a lot of points. Washington is No. 2 in the Pac-12 in scoring at 80.9 points per game but it gets a step up in class on Thursday.

In the previous meeting with Arizona State, Washington enjoyed one of its best offensive performances of the season, shooting 50.8% from the field and 52% (13-of-25) from the perimeter. Expect those numbers to regress against an Arizona State defense that is No. 53 in KenPom in overall efficiency and ranks second in the Pac-12 in forcing turnovers (13.7).

Arizona State’s offense has been an eye-sore this season as the No. 275 unit in effective field goal percentage. The Wildcats are one of the worst offensive-rebounding teams in the nation (No. 354), as well, but should be able to control the ball. Despite playing at a top-70 pace in the nation, Arizona State doesn’t play out of control, ranking No. 47 in turnover percentage and facing a Washington defense that is No. 292 in steals. 

Washington is under .500 (7-8 ATS) as a favorite this season and just 1-2 laying points on the road. Arizona State is 2-0 as a home underdog this season and has the defense to slow down Washington’s up-tempo attack. Take the Sun Devils. 

