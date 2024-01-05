Washington vs. Michigan Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for National Championship
By Reed Wallach
Washington and Michigan meet in the National Championship on Monday with a fairly hefty total of 55.5, meaning touchdowns are on the horizon.
While there are some incredibly likely touchdown scorers like Blake Corum, let's hunt for some names down the odds board that can find the end zone in the big game. I'm eyeing a few pass catchers like emerging weapon Semaj Morgan of Michigan.
Here are three anytime touchdown scorer bets I'm focused on come Monday night. You can find more player prop analysis here, as well as our betting preview for the National Championship here.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorers for Washington vs. Michigan in National Championship Game
- Jalen MacMillan (+170)
- J.J. McCarthy (+200)
- Semaj Morgan (+600)
Jalen MacMillan (+170)
MacMillan has battled injuries all season but appears to be at full health now, fresh off five catches and 58 yards with a touchdown catch in the Sugar Bowl. That comes on the heels of the PAC-12 title game when he had nine catches for 131 yards.
MacMillan has only played in six games this season and has five touchdowns, so when correct he has been one of Michael Penix Jr.'s most reliable targets in the team's potent passing game.
While someone like Rome Odunze gets a ton of attention, it may be best for bettors to target the likes of MacMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk to thrive off of the attention the Wolverines' defense gives the Huskies top target.
I'll stick with MacMillan to find pay dirt yet again.
J.J. McCarthy (+200)
As noted in our player prop guide, I believe McCarthy is going to be a threat with his legs in this one against a Washington defense that grades out terribly in key rush defense metrics like EPA/Rush and defensive line yards.
Corum is listed at nearly -400 to score a touchdown, but what if the Wolverines keep it in McCarthy's hands around the end zone and the capable runner takes it in himself? At +200, which translates to a 33.33% implied probability, I'll take a stab at McCarthy in the big game.
Semaj Morgan (+600)
Morgan made a critical error early in the Rose Bowl, fumbling a first-quarter punt return, but that didn't stop the Wolverines from targeting its speedy freshman receiver, who had four catches for 24 yards and a rush for six yards.
He continues to see the rock both in standard passing downs and in jet sweep-like runs I can see him playing a role in the offense yet again.
With the Wolverines likely employing a rush-heavy script, that can mean Morgan takes part in a gadget play of sorts in hopes of cashing in for Michigan. He only has four total touchdowns this season, but his usage doesn't match his number at the moment.
