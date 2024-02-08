Washington vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 8 (Back the Ducks at home)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Washington-Oregon.
Washington got off to a hot start this season, going 8-3 in non-conference play. The Pac-12 has been a different story for the Huskies, who are 4-7 in league play after Saturday’s overtime loss to Washington State.
Oregon is trying to stack wins for its NCAA Tournament bid. The Ducks are one of the next four out, per the latest ESPN Bracketology projections, and are tied for second place in the Pac-12.
The Ducks started 5-0 in league play, but are just 2-4 in their last six games, including a bad loss at UCLA last weekend. Can they pull away from Washington?
Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s Pac-12 action with a best bet.
Washington vs. Oregon odds, spread and total
Washington vs. Oregon betting trends
- Washington is 11-11 ATS this season
- Oregon is 13-9 ATS this season
- Washington is 6-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Oregon is 9-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-10 in Washington games this season
- The OVER is 14-8 in Oregon games this season
Washington vs. Oregon how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Game time: 10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Washington record: 12-10 (4-7 Pac-12)
- Oregon record: 15-7 (7-4 Pac-12)
Washington vs. Oregon key players to watch
Washington
Keion Brooks Jr.: The 6-foot-7 senior forward leads Washington’s high-scoring offense. He leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.2 points per game and has put up 20-plus points in five-straight games, including Saturday’s 35-point outing in Washington’s overtime loss to Washington State.
Oregon
N’Faly Dante: The 6-foot-11 senior center returned Jan. 13 from an injury he suffered on opening night and has been a force in Pac-12 play. Dante is averaging 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 63% from the field. Dante has a pair of double-doubles under his belt this season and had 16 points against UCLA.
Washington vs. Oregon prediction and pick
Any time you’re going up against Washington the pressure falls on defense. Washington is No. 2 in the Pac-12 in scoring (81.4 points per game). Oregon’s defense is No. 99 in efficiency, according to KenPom but are just No. 231 in effective field goal percentage and No. 294 in defending the perimeter.
In the first matchup of the season between these two teams, Oregon pulled out a 76-74 win, but Washington was able to shoot 50% from the field, 42.1% from beyond the arc, but its downfall was missing 10 free throws.
On the other side, Washington’s defense ranks in the bottom half of the country in turnover percentage, defensive rebounding and perimeter defense.
Oregon is the No. 35 3-point shooting team in the country and doesn’t turn the ball over (No. 28 in steal percentage). The Ducks should see plenty of quality looks at the rim in this matchup.
This could be a lookahead spot for Oregon with a matchup against Washington State on deck Saturday (the two teams are tied for second place in the Pac-12), but you’ll get a fully motivated Oregon squad looking to bounce back after a bad loss to UCLA. Lay the points with the Ducks.
