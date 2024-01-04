Washington vs. Oregon Prediction and Odds for Thursday, Jan. 4
By Reed Wallach
Two teams jockeying for PAC-12 positioning meet on Thursday night.
Washington has played spirited ball through non-conference but is off of two straight losses on the road to Colorado and Utah by single digits, but now can get back on track at home against Oregon. The Ducks enjoyed the opposite fortune as the Huskies, winning two straight at home by single digits but now play its second true road game of the season.
The Huskies are a small home favorite, can the team get back on track against Oregon? Here's our best bet for Thursday's PAC-12 meeting:
Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Washington vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Oregon is 8-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Washington is 8-5 ATS this season
- Washington is 3-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- Oregon is 1-0 ATS as an underdog
Oregon vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 4th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): PAC-12 Network
- Oregon Record: 10-3
- Washington Record: 8-5
Oregon vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Jermaine Couisnard: In his second year in Eugene, Couisnard is improving game over game and has paced the team with over 13 points per game. Playing an undersized power forward, Oregon has been able to space the floor and post a top-100 effective field goal percentage.
Washington
Keion Brooks: The senior forward is enjoying a career year shooting, posting an effective field goal percentage north of 53%, buoyed by a three-point percentage of 40%. He is averaging north of 20 points and grabbing over seven rebounds, fighting for a first team all-conference team at this rate.
Oregon vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
This is a great spot to buy the Huskies off of two competitive losses on the road. The team has been excelling this season around the fine play of Brooks and the ball handling of Kentucky transfer Sahvir Wheeler, top 60 in KenPom's adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.
The team now hosts Oregon, who have played one true road game this season and that was against Florida A&M, so this is the team's first true road test and I believe the team may struggle as fast-paced offenses have been able to expose the Ducks.
Santa Clara, Alabama, and Syracuse were all able to score more than 80 points and win against Oregon in the team's three losses. Those teams all check-in inside the top 75 in KenPom's adjusted tempo. The Huskies are 45th in this same metric and have proven to be a formidable offense, 102nd in effective field goal percentage nationally and 95th in turnover rate.
I believe the Ducks are in some trouble leaving Eugene against an up-and-coming PAC-12 team. Lay the points with the home favorite.
