Washington vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
The Washington Huskies are still undefeated and on track to compete in the College Football Playoff, but must get past a formidable opponent in Oregon State on the road.
This is a battle of two elite offenses that go about their business in two different ways. Washington has the best passing offense in the nation and Oregon State has arguably the best rushing attack in the country. This should be an explosive matchup with a ton on the line. How should we bet this near coin-flip game?
Washington vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon State vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Oregon State is 6-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Washington is 4-5-1 ATS this season
- Oregon State is 4-1 ATS at home this season
- Both teams have gone OVER in six of 10 games
Washington vs. Oregon State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 18th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: ABC
- How to Watch (TV): Reser Stadium
- Washington Record: 10-0
- Oregon State Record: 8-2
Washington vs. Oregon State Key Players to Watch
Washington
Michael Penix Jr: The Huskies are third in success rate through the air and sixth in EPA/Pass behind the nation's leading passer and the second choice to win the Heisman Trophy in Penix Jr. His numbers are video game-like: 3,533 passing yards with 28 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions. He'll face a suspect Oregon State secondary that allowed 380 yards to a pass-first offense in Washington State in one of its two losses this season, so this could be a big outing for the Huskies offense.
Oregon State
Damien Martinez: The Beavers have a two-headed monster at running back with Damien Martinez averaging over six yards per rush (6.59) on 155 carries and is flanked by Deshaun Fenwick, who is just under six yards per touch (5.80). The two will figure prominently against a Washington rush defense that is 127th in success allowed on the ground and 121st in EPA/Rush.
Washington vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
As noted in our early week deep dive, both offenses should thrive in this matchup:
This game is a project coin flip, and I agree with that sentiment. I believe there are matchup edges for both sides, but there's not some massive edge to be had betting a side in this game. I imagine this game will be determined by who wins the battle on fourth down and if Oregon State can keep Washington's offense off the field.
I'll give the nod to Oregon State, who is a wagon at home in the Jonathan Smith era against his former club. Since taking over in 2017, Smith is 22-12 at home straight up and 21-11-2 against the spread, including a staggering 14-2 ATS as a home favorite.
Corvallis has proven to be a difficult place to play for PAC-12 opponents in the Smith era and Saturday night should be no different.
However, my eyes continue to look at the total in this one. While it may be high for a game that features a team that plays at an incredibly slow pace, I believe both offenses are set up for success and should be able to push into the 30s with plenty of positive drives and each team's ability to score from in close.
Keep an eye on Oregon State's ability to convert from in close: Smith's team is third in the country in red zone touchdown percentage, scoring six on 81% of red zone trips, while Washington's defense is 113th in that same metric at over 70%.
Meanwhile, Washington's offensive line may open things up for the team's passing game. Washington's offensive line has allowed only seven sacks on the year, the fourth fewest in the country. If the Beavers pass rush can't get home, I think we see a big outing from Penix Jr.
I lean towards the Oregon State side, but my favorite bet early in the week is on the over.
