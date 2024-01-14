Washington vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 14
UCLA is attempting to find some level of momentum this season as its record has gotten even worse once the Bruins hit conference play, going 1-4 through their first five games in the PAC-12, including a 46-point loss to Utah in their most recent game.
Meanwhile, Washington has won two-straight conference games and are starting to hit its stride. Will we these two teams continue to trend in opposite directions when they face off tonight? Let's dive into it.
Washington vs. UCLA odds, spread, and total
Washington vs. UCLA betting trends
- The UNDER is 6-3 in Washington's last nine games
- UCLA is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Washington
- Washington has lost eight straight games to UCLA
- Washington is 3-15 straight up in its last 18 road games
- UCLA is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 10-2 in the last 12 meetings between these two teams
Washington vs. UCLA how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
- Game time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): PAC12 Network
- Washington record: 10-6 (2-3 in PAC-12)
- UCLA record: 6-10 (1-4 in PAC-12)
Washington vs. UCLA key players to watch
Washington
Sahvir Wheeler: The Huskies' offense is led by Sahvir Wheeler who leads the team with 6.6 assists per game while also being their second leading scorer, averaging 15.8 points per game. If he's on his "A" game, the Huskies can be a challenge for any team in the PAC-12
UCLA
Sebastian Mack: A lot of UCLA's offensive issues comes down to Sebastian Mack, who is shooting an abysmal 37.4% from the field this season. The Bruins continue to let him to shoot, but he's going to have to pick things up for the Bruins to have any hope of being a factor in the conference.
Washington vs. UCLA prediction and pick
There is no way I can bet on UCLA in a game with a spread as close as this one with the shooting woes the Bruins have been suffering from. They enter the game ranking just 343rd in effective field goal percentage this season. Meanwhile, the Huskies have been a solid shooting team this season, ranking 75th in that stat while also sporting an effective field goal percentage of 53.1% over their last three games.
I expect Washington to be the much better shooting team once again tonight and cover as a short favorite on the road.
