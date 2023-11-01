Washington vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Trends, and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Washington looks to stay perfect in the Pac-12
By Jovan Alford
The No. 5-ranked Washington Huskies will wrap up their two-game road trip on Saturday night against the No. 20-ranked USC Trojans. The Huskies are looking to stay undefeated (8-0, 5-0) as they have dreams of playing in the Pac-12 title game and the College Football Playoff.
As for the Trojans, this hasn’t been a good season despite having the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams. The Trojans snapped their two-game losing streak last week against the California Bears, winning 50-49. It wasn’t a pretty game for USC’s defense, but it was a much-needed win.
Can Alex Grinch’s defense slow down Heisman Trophy contender Michael Penix Jr.? Or will the Huskies continue their dominance in the Pac-12?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Washington vs. USC:
Washington vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
USC vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Washington is 3-4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Huskies’ last seven games vs. Pac-12 teams
- USC is 2-7 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Trojans’ last five games against the Huskies
Washington vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Washington Record: 8-0
- USC Record: 7-2
Washington vs. USC Key Players to Watch
Washington
Rome Odunze: Odunze is one of the best wide receivers in college football this season and a contender for the Fred Biletnikoff Award. The 6-foot-3 wideout exploded onto the scene for the Huskies this year, recording 51 receptions for 907 yards and seven touchdowns. Last season, he had 75 receptions for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns. With four games left in the regular season, Odunze will surpass his numbers from 2022.
USC
Tahj Washington: The senior wide receiver has been a flat-out star in the Trojans’ offense this season. Washington has recorded two straight 100-yard performances against Cal (five recs for 102 yards) and Utah (five recs for 112 yards). For the Trojans to win on Saturday night, they will need a couple of big plays from Washington against this Huskies’ defense, which allows 264.6 passing yards per game (fourth-most in the Pac-12) this season.
Washington vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Most bettors will look to take the total in this contest as the Huskies’ offense is putting up 40.4 points, while the Trojans’ defense is giving up 32.6 points per game. USC’s defense has been putrid over their last three games, allowing 43.6 points per game.
It doesn’t matter what Williams and the offense does, especially if the Trojans’ defense cannot get those crucial stops. The Huskies have received a scare over the last two weeks from Arizona State and Stanford, so they must be on their A-game on Saturday. The last time Washington played a ranked team, they defeated Oregon 36-33 at home. I think USC will hit on a couple of big plays, but I don’t trust them to stop Penix Jr., who is on a mission this season.
