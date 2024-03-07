Washington vs. Washington State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, March 7
Odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Thursday night's Pac-12 action between Washington and Washington State.
The Washington State Cougars are still alive in the race for the regular season title in the Pac-12, but a win in their final game of the regular season tonight is imperative if they want to give themselves a chance. They currently set 0.5 games back from the Arizona Wildcats, who still have two games left to play.
Tonight's game isn't a big one just for that reason. It's also a showdown against their in-state rival, the Washington Huskies, who they squeaked by against on February 3, winning by a final score of 90-87 in overtime.
I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Washington vs. Washington State odds, spread, and total
Washington vs. Washington State betting trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in Washington's last five games
- Washington is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Washington State
- Washington is 6-14 straight up in its last 20 road games
- Washington State is 11-4 ATS in its alst 15 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
Washington vs. Washington State how to watch
- Date: Thursday, March 7
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Washington record: 16-4 (8-11 in Pac-12)
- Washington State record: 23-7 (14-5 in Pac-12)
Washington vs. Washington State key players to watch
Washington
Keion Brooks Jr: The Huskies' forward is the biggest difference maker on the team. He's their leading scorer, averaging 21.3 points, as well as their leading rebounder, averaging 6.7. With that being said, he's also a big reason for their road woes. His field goal percentage drops 6.9% when playing on the road. He'll need to fix that tonight for the Huskies to have a chance of winning.
Washington State
Andrej Jakimovski: Washington State is a team that primarily sticks to interior shots, but Andrej Jakimovski provides the Cougars a nice change of pace on the perimeter as their 3-point shooter. When he gets going from beyond the arc, the Cougars can run away with a game. Keep an eye on that happening tonight.
Washington vs. Washington State prediction and pick
I broke down why I like Washington State to win and cover in today's edition of the "Daily Dunk":
Tonight's game between Washington and Washington State is a game between two teams who are far superior when playing on their home court compared to at home, therefore I'll lay the points with the Cougars tonight.
For example, the Huskies' effective field goal percentage drops a whopping 9.2% when playing on the road compared to at home. I have no interest in betting on them when playing on the road like they are tonight.
I'll back the Cougars, who continue to be one of the most underrated teams in the country.
