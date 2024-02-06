Waste Management Phoenix Open: Tournament Matchup Bets, Odds, Picks and Predictions
Breaking down the best matchup bets for the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour travels to TPC Scottsdale for the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
TPC Scottsdale is without a doubt one of the most recognizable golf courses played on the PGA Tour. In my opinion, the winner of the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open will be an outstanding ball striker. Just look at the winner of this tournament the last two years (Scottie Scheffler). Clearly, pounding greens in regulation will be paramount to a player's success this week.
Before I discuss into my favorite tournament matchup bets for the Waste Management Phoenix Open let’s take a look at the current top five golfers in GIR (greens in regulation) on the PGA Tour that are in this week’s field.
Waste Management Phoenix Open Matchup Bets
Top Five Golfers in GIR
- Scottie Scheffler 90.48%
- Justin Thomas 83.33%
- Jordan Spieth 81.75%
- Corey Conners 80.81%
- Wyndham Clark 79.37%
Now that we have determined who the current top five golfers in overall GIR (greens in regulation) are on the PGA Tour (in this week's field) let's turn our attention to my favorite tournament matchup bets for this week's 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Sam Burns -138 over Sungjae Im
The talented American has accumulated three top-16 finishes in his last four events played on the PGA Tour, including a tenth place result at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It should also be noted that Sam Burns finished sixth at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
In direct contrast to Burns, Sungjae Im has not been playing good golf in recent weeks. Im's results over the last two weeks tell the story. Im's best finish in his last two events played on the PGA Tour was a 66th place result at last week's 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
I am backing Sam Burns to defeat Sungjae Im at odds of -138.
Emiliano Grillo -110 over Rickie Fowler
Emiliano Grillo has accumulated three consecutive top 20 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a seventh place result at the 2024 Sony Open last month.
In relation to this week's current listed 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field, in the last eight rounds played on the PGA Tour, Emiliano Grillo ranks tenth in birdie or better percentage and tenth in strokes gained on par fours.
I am backing Grillo to defeat Rickie Fowler at odds of -110.
