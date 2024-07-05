Way-Too-Early Future Bets for 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Champions
By Colin Lynch
For some, it might seem too early to start considering NBA futures. There are still unsigned free agents, star players preparing for the Olympics where injuries can occur, and others recovering from last season's injuries. Indeed, there's a long list of unknowns before the start of the 2025 NBA season, but this is also where value can be found.
By playing NBA futures this early, you can create actual in-season value with potential hedges as your future bets start to take shape.
Perhaps you'll realize you have an excellent number with an emerging contender and can leverage some hedge value. Or maybe all your bets turn out to be throwaways. Nonetheless, playing early futures in any sport is fun and strategic, especially in the NBA.
2025 Eastern Conference Champion Futures
Like the NBA title odds, the defending champion Boston Celtics sit atop the conference as the favorite to repeat at +150. And just like the approach with the NBA champion futures, I'm not opposed to buying the Celtics at +150 for twice what you would play the longer odd picks. It's solid insurance, and the Celtics are an absolute juggernaut. The reality is that they won the East by 14 games in 2024, and it will take a considerable effort to dethrone the champs.
But we're searching for value and plays in which the number we play early continues to look more appealing as the season progresses. DraftKings Sportsbook provides all odds.
Indiana Pacers +2500
I'm playing the Pacers at +2500 to win the East as I did for an NBA championship future. There is too much value on a team that reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2024.
The Sixers and Knicks made significant moves to improve this offseason, while the Heat and Bucks sat mostly idle during free agency. However, the experience this young Pacers core gained through their 2024 playoff run will undoubtedly pay massive dividends moving forward.
The Pacers began the offseason by extending Obi Toppin and Pascal Siakam, ensuring they retain most of the rotation that fueled their deep playoff run in 2024. An injury to star Tyrese Haliburton late in the Celtics series allowed PG Andrew Nembhard to showcase his talent, marking him as an emerging star
This is a well-coached squad who answered the call in two hard-fought playoff series wins over the No. 3 seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 2 seeded New York Knicks. There was nothing fluky about the Pacers 2024 season emergence, and we're taking advantage of the fact that some are still overlooking this talented team.
New York Knicks +450
I played the Knicks to win the NBA title at +950, and I like them in the East at +450. They sit as the third favorite behind the Celtics and 76ers. Despite being banged up for the 2024 post-season, the Knicks got a taste of what a deeper playoff run can feel like, and they've made some key moves this offseason to improve upon that 2024 run.
New York made waves this offseason by trading for star forward Mikal Bridges, reuniting him with his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. The Knicks front office didn't stop there, locking down OG Anunoby with a massive five-year contract extension, ensuring another elite two-way forward remains on the roster.
There is a real chance the Eastern Conference finals will go through Boston and New York, and if you play both of those futures, you could consider some serious hedge or double-down options on series prices if they match up in the conference finals.
Of the group of three that sits just behind the Celtics with three-digit odds, the Knicks at +450 look like the best value over the Bucks at +600 and 76ers at +400.
Orlando Magic +2500
Like the Pacers, the Magic currently sit at +2500 to win the East. But unlike the Pacers, the Magic did not make a deep playoff run in 2024. They bowed out in the first round after losing game seven as the No. 5 seed against the No. 4 seeded Cleveland Cavs. However, the Magic have improved greatly over the last few years and keep getting better.
Jamahl Mosley’s squad will look the same as last year but with one significant addition. They have added a legitimate 3-and-D threat in two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They still have an open roster spot with Joe Ingles returning to the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Orlando is bringing back key reserves Moe Wagner, Gary Harris, and Goga Bitadze. Extending Jonathan Isaac was a no-brainer for the Magic, too.
Paolo Banchero’s potential continues to rise, and there is a chance he will lead them to a massive jump in 2025 as they look to toss their hat into the ring as one of the teams in the East with an actual shot to win it.
