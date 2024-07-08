Way-Too-Early Future Bets for 2025 NBA Western Conference Champions
For some, it might seem premature to dive into NBA futures. With a few unsigned free agents, star players gearing up for the Olympics, and others still recovering from last season's injuries, there's a long list of unknowns ahead of the 2025 NBA season. However, this uncertainty is where value can be found.
Placing NBA futures bets early allows for creating in-season value through potential hedges as the season unfolds. You might find yourself with an excellent number on an emerging contender, providing valuable hedge opportunities, or your bets might be duds. Regardless, early futures betting offers a mix of fun and strategy, making it an intriguing approach, especially in the NBA.
2025 Western Conference Champion Futures
The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets are currently the favorites at +400 each in the Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks, who lost in five games in the 2024 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, currently have the third-highest odds at +475, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at +500.
The free agency period has marked a shift in the Western Conference, with many roster moves and a few blockbuster trades. DeMar DeRozan was part of a three-way trade involving the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan secured a three-year contract worth $74 million with the Kings in this sign-and-trade deal.
The Mavericks added sharpshooter Klay Thompson from Golden State, and the Warriors have since tried filling that void by adding shooters Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson. The Los Angeles Clippers have lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Thunder added former New York Knicks big man Isaiah Hartenstein and former Chicago Bulls wing Alex Caruso.
Most of the dust has settled in free agency. And while some roster moves are still expected, it's a great time to start shopping for value in the NBA futures market.
Oklahoma City Thunder +400
I rarely play the favorite in a futures market as niche as the Western Conference of the NBA. It's typically about finding value and hoping you have a great number as the season takes shape. But I love what the Thunder have done in the offseason, and their number of +400 is an excellent number for the favorite. Comparatively, the Celtics are +150 as the favorites in the Eastern Conference.
The Thunder shattered expectations last season, entering the preseason with the 19th-best odds (+10000) to win the 2024 NBA championship and an over/under of just 44.5 wins. Oklahoma City outperformed all predictions to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
Finishing the regular season at 57-25, the Thunder became the youngest team to secure the top seed in the Western Conference and the youngest top seed to win a playoff series. Although they ultimately fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals, their inexperience was evident.
The 2023-24 season was historic for OKC, driven by standout performances from young stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. The Thunder ranked third in offensive rating, fourth in defensive rating, and third in points per game. They've added pieces to address the deficiencies.
By trading Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso, the Thunder have added a do-it-all veteran presence they lacked in last season's playoff run. He will bring an edge defensively that they were missing in 2024. The signing of Isaiah Hartensten adds a rim-protecting big who is an excellent rebounder on the offensive end. Hartenstein fits well with the young emerging core in Oklahoma City.
With postseason experience now under their belt, this young squad is poised to be a formidable force heading into 2025. At +400, they present excellent value as a rising powerhouse.
New Orleans Pelicans +2200
This number really surprises me, and I love its value. After acquiring All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, the New Orleans Pelicans have positioned themselves as a problem in the Western Conference.
With Zion Williamson seemingly healthy, New Orleans now features a plethora of All-Star caliber players, including CJ McCollum, and boasts a solid bench with reliable scorers. Despite the high level of talent in the West, the Pelicans appear to have a lineup capable of competing with the NBA's best.
The Pelicans finished 2024 as the No. 8 seed after finishing 49-33. The Thunder ultimately swept them after the play-in games, but this team suddenly has a roster capable of much more. What gives me some reservations is the conversation around the idea that the Pelicans may move all-star forward Brandon Ingram at some point before the 2025 season. The Kings were considered serious suitors for Ingram, but that has been put to rest since the Kings traded for DeMar DeRozan.
If the Pelicans decide to roll with it, the core of Williamson, Murray, McCullum, and Ingram have the potential to compete for the top spot in the Western Conference.
Minnesota Timberwolves +500
In my opinion. the Minnesota Timberwolves had one of the best drafts in the NBA this past June. They moved up to the No. 8 overall pick to select Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham and then selected what I believe could be the steal of the draft in Illinois guard Terrance Shannon Jr. at No. 27 overall.
Both guards will need to adjust to the NBA and prove their place, but they are expected to add a crucial scoring punch to a team that struggled to keep pace offensively with the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. Fortunately, they will have the chance to learn from veteran Mike Conley, who has been signed up for two more years in Minnesota.
If one or both rookies reach their potential, the Timberwolves could extend their championship window as long as Anthony Edwards remains with the team.
Adding two premier players on rookie-scale contracts is a victory for any NBA team, especially a team that is a bit handcuffed due to the trade for Rudy Gobert, which cost them so much draft capital. The reality is that Minnesota recognized its deficiencies and found a way to improve them quite a bit without spending a ton of money.
I really like this roster and I think when playoff time comes around, +500 may look like a great number for Minnesota.
