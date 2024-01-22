Weber State vs. Montana Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Monday, Jan. 22 (Back the Grizzlies)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Weber State-Montana.
Weber State sits fifth in the Big Sky Conference after a three-game losing streak, but the Wildcats bounced back with a dominant 88-65 win over Idaho over the weekend. They’ll get a chance at a short underdog on the road Monday to climb back in the conference standings when it visits Montana in a rematch of their 93-63 win on Dec. 28.
The Grizzlies have been stellar on offense since losing by 30 to the Wildcats after Christmas. Montana has scored at least 82 points in four consecutive games and has won five of six. Can they defend their home court on Monday?
Here’s a betting preview with a best bet for the conference clash in Missoula.
Weber State vs. Montana odds, spread and total
Weber State vs. Montana betting trends
- Weber State is 8-8 ATS this season
- Montana is 11-4 ATS this season
- Weber State is 5-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- Montana is 7-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-6-1 in Weber State games this season
- The OVER is 8-7 in Montana games this season
Weber State vs. Montana how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 22
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dahlberg Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Weber State record: 12-7 (3-3 Big Sky)
- Montana record: 12-6 (3-2 Big Sky)
Weber State vs. Montana key players to watch
Weber State
Blaise Threatt: The junior guard is shooting 55.7% from the field this season and averaging 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Threatt dominated this matchup the last time these two teams played, going 8-of-11 from the floor for a team-high 18 points. That was Threatt’s season-high for points until Saturday when he poured in 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting and knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the blowout win over Idaho.
Montana
Te’Jon Sawyer: Montana only has two double-digit scorers in its lineup, but the Grizzlies are hitting their stride on offense thanks to all-around contributions and depth. Sawyer, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, had 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting in just 15 minutes in Montana’s 87-77 win over Montana State on Saturday. He’s now scored double-digit points in three consecutive games, grabbing 12 rebounds in that span, as well.
Weber State vs. Montana prediction and pick
Offenses are the strength in this matchup with each team ranked in the top 100 in efficiency and top 40 in turnover percentage, per KenPom. Montana is ranked No. 63 in shooting from inside the arc and makes opponents pay for fouls, shooting 78.4% from the free-throw line, which ranks 11th in the nation.
Weber State’s defense is ranked No. 313 in effective field goal percentage and No. 333 in defending shots from 2-point range. The Wildcats do limit second-chance opportunities with the No. 5 ranking in defensive rebounding.
On the flip side, Weber State’s offense is No. 87 in effective field goal percentage and shoots it well from the charity stripe, as well, at 76%. Montana’s defense is great at rebounding as well with a 24.9% offensive rebounding percentage that ranks 25th in the nation.
Both teams are similar on paper but Montana has excelled in this spot all year. The Grizzlies are 11-4 ATS overall, which includes a 7-2 mark as a favorite and 4-2 when laying points at home. Plus, the Grizzlies have revenge on their mind after losing by 30 to Weber State less than a month ago. Lay the short number with Montana.
