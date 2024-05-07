Wells Fargo Championship Hole-in-One Odds (Will Someone Record an Ace at Quail Hollow?)
The PGA Tour heads to Quail Hollow this week for the Wells Fargo Championship, serving as one of the signature events on the golf calendar.
Wyndham Clark enters as the defending champ this week and the field boasts plenty of top tier talent, but we're not picking winners in this article. Instead, we're going to focus on one of the most electric prop bets you can bet on in a golf tournament; whether or not someone records a hole-in-one.
This bet could last all four rounds or it could be decided early in the day on Thursday. That's what makes it so exciting.
Let's take a look at the odds to record one and then I'll tell you which side I'm backing.
Wells Fargo Championship Hole-in-One Odds
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Yes there will be a hole-in-one: +175
- No there won't be a hole-in-one: -250
Wells Fargo Championship Hole-in-One Prediction
The PGA Tour has closed off their public media guide that had a history of hole in ones at each event, which means we have almost nothing to base our picks off anymore.
All we can do is take a look at the Par 3s and do our best to predict the outcome. It's not ideal, but it's what we have left to work with.
When you take a look at the distances of the Par 3s, you can see why the odds are so long for a golfer to record an ace compared to other events. Three of the four are over 200 yards and none of them are easy to record one. With that being said, this is one of the few times that we'll get odds as long as +175 on someone to record a hole-in-one.
I'm going to take a shot on "yes". We may not know the full history of aces at this event, but we do know Mark Hubbard made one on the 17th hole last year. That's good enough for me to bet on someone doing the same thing in 2024.
Pick: Yes +175
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
