Wells Fargo Championship Power Rankings: The Five Best Golfers at Quail Hollow
By Todd Moser
About the only thing I got right was predicting a longshot win last week, but can we bounce back this week?
This week, we have another Signature Event which means a bigger purse and a smaller field full of all the top players except for Scottie Scheffler who is still awaiting the birth of his child.
We have the usual suspects as favorites including the ones that often contend but leave betters high and dry (Schauffele, Cantlay, Morikawa, Young, and Fleetwood just to name a few).
I’m not putting any of these in my countdown and will try to find some value elsewhere. As a result, we have a truncated Top Five this week.
This week’s theme? Horses for courses.
Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow Power Rankings Countdown
5. Rickie Fowler +6000
Well, I was wrong about Tom Kim turning the corner last week. Let’s see how Rickie fares this week. After missing the cut at Valero, he improved to a T-30 at The Masters and then a T-18 at the RBC. Rickie has two T-4 finishes at Quail Hollow in 2016 and 2019, and he finished T-14 last year.
4. Justin Thomas +2500
By JT’s standards, he’s not having a good year. No wins. And yet, he does have five Top 12s including a T-5 at his last event at the RBC. He has a new caddie and a new outlook. He won his only major tournament here in 2017 when he captured the 2017 PGA. He has two other Top 15s including a T-7 in 2015 and a T-14 last year.
3. Brian Harman +4500
We all keep waiting for Harman to follow up his British Open (The Open) major with another win. He came close at The Players. He played well at his last event, the RBC, where he finished T-12. He has a good track record at Quail Hollow with three Top 10s including a win in 2017, and a T-4 in 2018.
2. Rory McIlroy +750
A Captain Obvious pick. Rory finally broke through the win column with a team event victory with Shane Lowry in New Orleans two weeks ago. Perhaps that will relax him moving forward. McIlroy has had a lot of success at Quail Hollow. He has six Top 10s including two wins in 2021 and 2015. He’s rounding into form for the PGA next week.
1. Max Homa +2200
I’m picking Homa to win this week. He has two wins out of the past three years at this tournament. Horse for course. Homa has won twice here in the past four years and finished T-8 last year. Interestingly, he and Rory are playing together for the first two rounds.
Homa has two Top 10 finishes in his last four events including a T-3 at The Masters.
