Wells Fargo Championship Score Predictions (How Will the Top Golfers Fare at Quail Hollow?)
The PGA Tour heads to Quail Hollow for this week's Wells Fargo Championship. The tournament marks a stretch of great events, continuing with next week's PGA Championship.
The field is a strong one with it being a signature event, but it will be missing two notable golfers. The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, is sitting out this week as he awaits the birth of his first child. Ludvig Aberg will also be missing this week due to a nagging knee injury. Other than those two, this field is stacked with the best the PGA Tour has to offer.
In this article, I'm not only going to predict the winner, but I'm going to predict the winning score a long with the final score of the top 10 golfers on the odds list.
Wells Fargo Championship Score Predictions
Winning Score: -16
Last year's winning score by Wyndham Clark, 19-under, was a bit of an outlier at Quail Hollow so I don't expect this week's winner to go quite that low. Remember, he beat the field by four strokes. The next closest golfer was Xander Schauffele who came in at -15.
I think predicting the winner to post 16-under par is a lot more reasonable.
Rory McIlroy Score Prediction: -15
Rory McIlroy returns to a course that he's had a ton of success at. He's won here three separate times with the latest coming in 2021. He's also coming off a win at the Zurich Classic along side Shane Lowry. I usually think McIlroy is overpriced, but that may not be the case this week. I'd be shocked if he's not in contention on Sunday.
Xander Schauffele Score Prediction: -13
Xander Schauffele finished runner-up here last season, but his form has been trending in the wrong direction should should be a red flag for anyone looking to bet on him. He has finished 8th, 18th, and 23rd in his last three starts. I would want to see that going the opposite way if I were getting ready to bet on him to win.
Wyndham Clark Score Prediction: -16
Wyndham Clark finally got his first PGA Tour win here last season and has won twice since then, including capturing the 2024 U.S. Open. He's been in great form lately, including finishing third at the RBC Heritage in his last start. I see no reason why he can't come out and defend his title at a course that fits his style of play to perfection.
Clark is my pick to win this week.
Patrick Cantlay Score Prediction: -6
I truly don't understand how or why sportsbooks still set Patrick Cantlay as a top betting favorite almost every single week, despite him having nothing to show for it this season. not only that, but he hasn't finished better than 21st the three times he has teed it up at Quail Hollow. I have no faith in him this week.
Collin Morikawa Score Prediction: -5
Collin Morikawa missed the cut last year, his first time competing at Quail Hollow. His ball striking has also been concerning considering he has lost strokes to the field with his approach game in four of his last five tournaments.
I won't be buying Morikawa stock this week.
Max Homa Score Prediction: -10
The two-time winner of this event and one-time winner at Quail Hollow is an interesting option this week, but Max Homa hasn't had the form I'd like to see from him if I were betting on him to win. He finished T3 at the Masters, but that was sandwiched in between a T25 at the Valero Texas Open and a T55 at the RBC Heritage.
He'll put up a solid performance this week, but I don't expect him to be truly in contention on Sunday.
Cameron Young Score Prediction: -10
You would think Quail Hollow would fit Cameron Young's game to perfection, but he finished just 59th here last season. He's also coming off a 62nd place finish at the RBC Heritage so I don't know if he has the form or the history to chase after his first Tour win this week.
Justin Thomas Score Prediction: Missed Cut
Justin Thomas won his first PGA Championship here in 2017, but he's another golfer who has not been in good enough form for me to back him this week. He also hasn't finished inside the top 10 at Quail Hollow since winning that 2017 PGA Championship.
Sahith Theegala Score Prediction: -8
Sahith Theegala is in a similar spot as Cameron Young. His style of play should fit this course well but he finished just 56th here last year and is coming off a missed cut alongside Will Zalatoris at the Zurich Classic. He's a guy who I wouldn't be shocked to see him contend on Sunday, but I'm not confident enough to actually predict that.
Tommy Fleetwood Score Prediction: -11
Tommy Fleetwood has an interesting case this week considering he finished fifth here last season and also has two top 10 finished in his last three starts. Still, it's tough to have faith on a guy who can't seem to get a win in North America. I envision him being in contention heading into the weekend, but ultimately falling off by Sunday.
