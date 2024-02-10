West Ham United vs. Arsenal prediction and odds for Premier League Matchweek 24 (Bukayo Saka to dominate)
Arsenal visit the London Stadium to face London Rivals West Ham United. Here's how to bet on this matchup.
By Ryan Kuzio
Arsenal can try to keep up with the Premier League Title race when they visit the London Stadium to face West Ham United this Sunday.
Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-1 at home in their last league match, their third straight win, leaving them in third place on 49 points. The Gunners are two points behind first-placed Liverpool.
West Ham United sit in seventh place on 36 points, eight points off a Europa League spot. West Ham lost their last Premier League match 3-0 at Old Trafford against Manchester United, breaking a six-match unbeaten streak (Wins 3 Draws 3 Losses 0).
The London rivalry is renewed once more with West Ham looking for repeat success after winning the last Premier League meeting, a 2-0 victory at Emirates Stadium in December.
If you’re looking to bet on the EPL week, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Who do I think will win? What do I think will happen? Well, let’s get into it.
West Ham United vs. Arsenal Stats and Information
- In all competitions, West Ham United have not won a game in six games but have not lost at home in the last 10 games.
- Arsenal have eight clean sheets this season; West Ham have five.
- It has been 44 games since Arsenal were a part of a 0-0 draw.
- In their last six league matches, West Ham have won two, drawn three and lost one. Arsenal, meanwhile, have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six.
- In the last five games, West Ham United have won two, Arsenal have won two and there was one tie.
- Arsenal are without five first team players, including Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey. West Ham are without Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta.
- Bukayo Saka has scored eight league goals this season including four goals to open the scoring.
West Ham United vs. Arsenal Odds
West Ham United vs. Arsenal Prediction and Pick
I think this game will end in an Away win with Bukayo Saka opening the scoring in the match.
Arsenal have been playing well in the new year and will be looking for as many points as possible to keep up with Liverpool and Manchester City. The Gunners are in a good position to fight for the league and a solid win would be a brilliant result for them.
Bukayo Saka has been the leading attacking threat for Arsenal, netting on eight occasions, including four match-opening goals.
I do think West Ham will put up a fight but I think Mikel Arteta’s side will be too much for the Hammers on Sunday.
Back Arsenal to win and Bukayo Saka to score first in the contest.
Pick: Arsenal -0.5 (-145) / Bukayo Saka first goal scorer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.