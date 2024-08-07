West Virginia Mountaineers College Football Win Total Prediction in 2024
By Cody Pestino
The West Virginia Mountaineers look to keep their momentum rolling after winning four of their last five games to end this season in 2023. Head coach, Neal Brown is in his sixth season with West Virginia and is coming off his best season as the Mountaineer's commander-in-chief.
West Virginia Mountaineers Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-130)
- UNDER 6.5 (+110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
West Virginia Mountaineers Offensive Preview
The strength of this West Virginia football team in 2024 will be their offense. Their offense will have eight returning starters and what should be an experienced group.
Senior Garrett Greene will start at quarterback after a strong season, both on the ground and through the air compiling over 3000 yards from scrimmage and 29 total touchdowns.
The Mountaineers offensive line will also be solid, returning senior Wyatt Milum, who is one of the best left tackles in the country.
Running behind that experienced line will be the running back tandem of Jahiem White, and CJ Donaldson Jr, who both ran for over 800 yards a season ago.
West Virginia’s experienced group will need to score points in bunches for the mountaineers to be competitive in 2024.
West Virginia Mountaineers Defensive Preview
Where West Virginia takes a step down in class is with their defense. The Mountaineers will return five starters from a season ago.
The defensive line for West Virginia has to set the tone for the Mountaineers' defense and will likely be their best unit. With only returning five starters, this defensive line unit is where the experience lies for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia also has one of the best safeties in the Big 12 in senior Aubrey Burks and will be relied upon to be the veteran and the secondary for the Mountaineers.
Where the Mountaineers will struggle this year is with their linebacking unit. Their linebacking unit will consist of underclassmen who are inexperienced and will take time to round into form.
West Virginia Mountaineers Outlook and Prediction
West Virginia’s win total is set at over/under 6.5 wins in 2024. Even with a solid offense that number is low due to the challenging schedule, the Mountaineers will face in 2024.
West Virginia will have to play against most of the true contenders in the Big 12 this season, which includes Kansas State, Arizona, Oklahoma State, and Kansas. Along with having to play against the top teams in the conference, the Mountaineers also do not have games against the weakest teams in the conference.
Along with their challenging conference schedule, the Mountaineers' non-conference schedule will be challenging with a week one matchup against the Penn State Nittany, Lions, and a road matchup in a rivalry game with the Pittsburgh Panthers.
6.5 wins is a low total for a team that finished 9-4 a season ago. Due to the weak defense and tough schedule, it is going to be challenging for the Mountaineers to go over this number. Bettors should lean to the West Virginia Mountaineers going under 6.5 wins this season.
Pick: West Virginia Mountaineers UNDER 6.5 Wins (+110)
