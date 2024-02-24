West Virginia vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 24 (Target Home Favorite)
By Reed Wallach
Iowa State couldn't overcome the Houston defense on the road, but now returns back to Hilton Coliseum to face the lackluster West Virginia Mountaineers in hopes of improving its standing towards the top of the Big 12 standings.
West Virginia scored a home win as underdogs against UCF, but now must travel to Iowa State, who bolsters one of the two best defenses in the country. Can the Mountaineers stay within a massive spread, or will Iowa State put up a big number and outpace a bottom feeder in the conference?
Here's our best bet for Saturday's Big 12 matchup:
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Iowa State is 19-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- West Virginia is 10-15-1 ATS this season
- Iowa State is 13-3 ATS at home this season
- West Virginia is 1-6-1 ATS on the road this season
West Virginia vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 24th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- West Virginia Record: 9-17
- Iowa State Record: 20-6
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch
West Virginia
Jesse Edwards: Edwards has missed plenty of time this season, but there's no denying he's effective when on the floor. He has scored in double figures in all but two of the seven games he's played in since returning to the floor on January 27th, providing an interior presence to the West Va. defense.
Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey: The Cyclones' point guard struggled against Houston's swarming defense, turning it over six times while only making one field goal attempt, but will enjoy facing a West Virginia defense that has the third lowest turnover rate in Big 12 play. Can the Cyclones offense tee off from the perimeter against a poor Mountaineers' defense?
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
When West Virginia loses, it loses in emphatic fashion.
In Big 12 play, West Virginia is 4-9. In those nine losses, only one has come by single digits (against fellow basement dweller Oklahoma State) and the average margin of defeat is north of 17 points per game.
I expect Iowa State to put the clamps on this West Virginia offense that is 12th in Big 12 turnover percentage and incredibly reliant on three-point shooting to generate any sort of offense. The Mountaineers are shooting 37% from three-point range, but that number falls to 32% on teh road. Against an aggressive defensive scheme, I can't trsut WVU's offense to hold up.
On the other end, expect ISU to take full advantage of a poor West Virginia defense. The Mountaineers may get a boost with Edwards inside to defend the rim, but the Cyclones work on the glass, the team is fifth in Big 12 offensive rebounding rate, should give the team plenty of chances to push this outside the number.
Don't be nervous of the big number, lay it with the Cyclones.
