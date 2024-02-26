West Virginia vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 26 (Trust Home Favorite)
College basketball betting preview, prediction for Kansas State vs. West Virginia on Monday, Feb. 26.
By Reed Wallach
West Virginia and Kansas State wrap up its season series in Manhattan, Kansas on Monday night.
The Wildcats have a bubble case to build on against the worst team in the Big 12 in West Virginia on Monday night. The two teams met in Morgantown last month with K-State picking up a double digit road win. Can we expect the same on Monday?
Here's our full betting preview for this Big 12 showdown:
West Virginia vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- West Virginia is 11-15-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Kansas State is 8-10 ATS this season at home
- West Virginia is 2-6-1 ATS this season on the road
West Virginia vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- West Virginia Record: 9-18
- Kansas State Record: 16-11
West Virginia vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch
West Virgina
Jesse Edwards: Edwards didn't play in the first meeting against Kansas State, but his impact has helped the struggling Mountaineers out quite a bit. He has scored in double figures in six of eight games while tallying at least a block in six of eight as well.
Kansas State
Arthur Kaluma: The Creighton transfer was incredible on Saturday in the Wildcats home win against BYU, scoring 28 points with 10 rebounds as well. Can Kaluma, who is one of the most talented forwards in the conference, help K-State pick up a double digit victory?
West Virginia vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
It's tough to have faith in West Virginia on the road this season, just look at the season long numbers. The Mountaineers are 0-7 on the road this season and are struggling on both ends of the floor, posting the 254th best adjusted offensive efficiency and 144th best adjusted defensive efficiency in those games, per Bart Torvik.
While West Va. kept it competitive against Iowa State over the weekend, losing by seven as 17-point underdogs, but besides that there are few close calls away from Morgantown. The only other single digit defeat for the Mountaineers on the road was against fellow basement dweller Oklahoma State by four. Other than that, West Virginia has lost five road games by an average of more than 22 points per game.
Kansas State's defense has been imposing for opponents all season in league play, ranking third in adjusted defensive efficiency while shutting off the perimeter for opponents. I struggle to see West Virginia keeping up on the road given the full body of work.
Give me the Wildcats at home to win with ease.
