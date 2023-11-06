West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
Can the Sooners get back on track against the Mountaineers?
By Jovan Alford
The West Virginia Mountaineers will head to Norman, Oklahoma, to play the No. 17-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night. The Sooners are desperate for a win after dropping back-to-back games to the Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State.
As for the Mountaineers, they’ve won two straight games after defeating BYU 37-7 last week at home. Can West Virginia hand Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners another loss? Or will the Sooners wake up at home where they are 4-0 this season?
Here are the odds and our best bet for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma:
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- West Virginia is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Mountaineers are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games vs. Oklahoma
- Oklahoma is 3-1 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 4-1 in Oklahoma’s last five games vs. a Big 12 opponent
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
- Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- West Virginia Record: 6-3
- Oklahoma Record: 7-2
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
West Virginia
CJ Donaldson Jr.: If the Mountaineers want to hand the Sooners their third-straight loss, they’ll need another good performance from Donaldson Jr. The sophomore running back had 102 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in last week’s win over BYU. Donaldson has scored a TD in seven consecutive games and recorded two straight games with 100-plus rushing yards.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see Donaldson have another 100-yard effort, as Oklahoma is giving up 134.7 yards per game (fourth-best in the Big 12) this season. However, the Sooners have allowed 185.5 rushing yards per game over their last two games.
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel: After leading the Sooners to a huge win over Texas on Oct. 7, it seemed like Gabriel was a contender for the Heisman trophy. However, that quickly changed with Oklahoma dropping their last two games against Kansas and Oklahoma State.
Gabriel hasn’t played horribly over the last two weeks, but it hasn’t been enough to keep the Sooners in the Big 12 title hunt. Last week against Oklahoma State, he completed 70.3% of his passes for 344 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The senior QB will be facing a West Virginia defense that is ranked fourth in passing yards per game allowed (227.8) and letting QBs complete 57.7% of their passes. It will be a challenge, but the veteran signal-caller knows what needs to happen for the Sooners to win on Saturday.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
The Sooners are reeling right now after it looked like they were a lock to be in the Big 12 title game and maybe the College Football Playoff. Their Big 12 title hopes aren’t done yet, but they need to get back into the win column ASAP.
As for the Mountaineers, they’ve taken care of business against the lower-tiered teams in the conference, but now they step up in weight class on Saturday night.
The Sooners are laying double-digit points, which makes sense as they are 5-1 against the spread as double-digit favorites.
West Virginia is 1-1 ATS as double-digit underdogs. Nevertheless, I think Oklahoma will fix its run defense and find a way to get the win at home.
