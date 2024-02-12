West Virginia vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 12 (Back the Horned Frogs)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for West Virginia vs. TCU.
The first season of the Josh Eilert era has not been kind to the Mountaineers in one of the toughest conferences in the country. West Virginia is 13th in the Big 12 and were blitzed in its last two games, falling to No. 22 BYU (86-73) and Texas (94-58). Can they hang with TCU?
The Horned Frogs are on their own two-game losing streak, with both losses by double digits. TCU fell to Texas (77-66) and No. 14 Iowa State on the road (71-59), and this came after a three-game winning streak in league play that included two victories against ranked opponents. Can you trust TCU laying double figures?
Here’s the betting preview for Monday’s Big 12 battle with a best bet.
West Virginia vs. TCU odds, spread and total
West Virginia vs. TCU betting trends
- West Virginia is 9-14 ATS this season
- TCU is 13-10 ATS this season
- West Virginia is 5-10 ATS as an underdog this season
- TCU is 10-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-11 in both West Virginia and TCU games this season
West Virginia vs. TCU how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 12
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
- How to watch (TV): Big 12 Network/ESPN+
- West Virginia record: 8-15 (3-7 Big 12)
- TCU record: 16-7 (5-5 Big 12)
West Virginia vs. TCU key players to watch
West Virginia
Raequan Battle: The 6-foot-5 senior forward has been a bright spot for the Mountaineers since getting his eligibility waiver as a two-time transfer (Washington and Montana State) in December. Battle is West Virginia’s leading scorer in 13 games this season, averaging 15.2 points. Battle is shooting just 39.1% from the field, though, and has been under 34% from the field in five straight games since leading West Virginia to an upset of Kansas with 23 points on Jan. 20.
TCU
Emanuel Miller: The 6-foot-7 forward is in his third season with the Horned Frogs since coming over from Texas A&M and has been a stat-stuffer this season. Miller is averaging a career-high 16.5 points per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and leads the team in rebounding (5.9). Miller is also shooting over 40% from beyond the arc this season and is coming off an 18-point outing in Saturday’s loss to Iowa State.
West Virginia vs. TCU prediction and pick
It sure feels like you’re getting TCU against one of the worst teams in the Big 12 at a discount after back-to-back losses. The Horned Frogs had life in the Big 12 less than two weeks ago, when they were 5-3 in conference play.
Before losing to Texas and Iowa State by double figures, TCU’s first three Big 12 losses were by a combined seven points. West Virginia has shown a pulse at home this season with wins over Texas, Kansas and Cincinnati, but the Mountaineers have been brutal on the road this season, going 0-5 ATS.
TCU’s offense, which is ranked No. 29 in KenPom, is No. 47 in effective field goal percentage and No. 21 in offensive rebounding percentage. The Horned Frogs struggle to protect the rock, but get a reprieve Monday night against a West Virginia defense that is No. 349 in steal percentage and are last in the Big 12 in scoring, giving up 73.7 points per game.
On the defensive end, TCU is above average and ranked No. 56 in KenPom. The Horned Frogs should be able to set the tone against a West Virginia offense that is last in the Big 12 in scoring (68 points per game), 13th in field goal percentage (41.4%) and ranks No. 313 in KenPom in 2-point shooting. Back TCU to pull away.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.