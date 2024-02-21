Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 21 (Take the Over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Western Carolina-UNC Greensboro.
Western Carolina has been streaky this season leading into Wednesday’s matchup. The Catamounts were 4-0 in Southern Conference play, lost five of six, and have now won three of their last four following Saturday’s 70-65 win over Eastern Tennessee State. They’ve been steady against the spread for the year, but should you trust them as short-road underdogs on the road?
UNC-Greensboro has won two straight after going on the road to beat The Citadel (76-61) and Wofford (58-47). The Spartans have climbed into a tie for second place in the Southern Conference. This is a rematch of UNC-Greensboro’s thrilling 85-82 overtime win over Western Carolina on Jan. 24.
Can Western Carolina threaten one of the top teams in the league? Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday’s conference clash with a best bet.
Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro odds, spread and total
Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro betting trends
- Western Carolina is 12-12 ATS this season
- UNC Greensboro is 11-14 ATS this season
- Western Carolina is 4-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- UNC Greensboro is 7-11 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-15 in Western Carolina games this season
- The OVER is 14-10-1 in UNC Greensboro games this season
Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21
- Game time: 6 p.m. EST
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Western Carolina record: 19-8 (8-6 Southern)
- UNC Greensboro record: 19-8 (10-4 Southern)
Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro key players to watch
Western Carolina
Vonterius Woolbright: The 6-foot-6 senior and third-year Catamounts’ guard has taken the Southern Conference by storm. Woolbright leads the league in scoring (22.3 points per game) and rebounds (12.2) while ranking second in assists (5.3). He’s been Western Carolina’s leading scorer in six consecutive games and had 34 points in the last meeting against UNC Greensboro.
UNC Greensboro
Kobe Langley: The 6-foot-1 senior guard averages 8.6 points per game, but is the key facilitator in a Spartans’ lineup that features three double-digit scorers. Langley leads the Southern Conference in assists (5.9 per game) and has dished out five or more dimes in five consecutive games.
Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro prediction and pick
These might be two of the top-scoring defenses in the Southern Conference, but both offenses excel from the perimeter. UNC Greensboro is the No. 14 three-point shooting team in the country, according to KenPom while Western Carolina is No. 207 in defending shots from beyond the arc.
UNC Greensboro is not shy about letting it fly, with 43.9% of its attempts coming from downtown (37th in the nation) and 40.5 of its points coming from deep, which is seventh in the country.
On the other side, Western Carolina is No. 50 in Ken Pom in 3-point shooting. Both teams take care of the rock, too, as UNC Greensboro is top-100 in both turnover percentage and steal percentage and 81st in effective field goal percentage.
Western Carolina is top-30 in both turnover-based categories. Western Carolina has been great on the road this season (8-5 ATS) while UNC Greensboro has struggled at home (3-7 ATS). Instead of a spread bet on Wednesday, back two of the five top-scoring offenses in the Southern to go over the posted total.
