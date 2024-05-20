Western Conference Finals MVP Odds: Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic Viewed as Only Contenders for MVP Honors
By Reed Wallach
The Western Conference Finals are set with both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks set to face off in a battle of two of the premier young stars in the league in Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic.
With a spot in the NBA Finals on the line, the two All-Star players are the favorites to win Western Conference Finals MVP, but there is plenty of star power on the floor, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving.
Before the series gets started on Wednesday in Minnesota, here are the odds for WCF MVP.
Western Conference Finals MVP
- Anthony Edwards: -150
- Luka Doncic: +165
- Karl-Anthony Towns: +1400
- Kyrie Irving: +1600
- Rudy Gobert: +5000
- P.J. Washington: +12000
- Naz Reid: +15000
- Jaden McDaniels: +15000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic Favored to Win Western Conference Finals MVP
Oddsmakers aren’t giving much credence to anybody but Edwards or Doncic winning MVP of this series.
The two stars have been the catalyst for each team’s success, even if other players have had a big hand in it, and oddsmakers have tied those two players' odds to win WCF MVP nearly directly to the team’s to advance out of this round.
Edwards is predictably the odds-on favorite as the Timberwolves are a modest favorite to advance with home-court advantage while Doncic is the second choice as the Mavericks look to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
Meanwhile, no other player has odds shorter than +1400 (Towns), as the idea is that whichever team advances will be due mainly in part to the play of either young superstar.
