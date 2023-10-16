Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
Can the Hilltoppers stay in the mix for a Conference USA title?
By Reed Wallach
Western Kentucky is on the road Tuesday night to face upstart Jacksonville State, who is thriving in its first season in the FBS Ranks.
The Hilltoppers are in the mix for the Conference USA crown this season and while Jacksonville State can't qualify for the title game due to NCAA eligibility rule. However, the Gamecocks have emerged as one of the best teams in the conference this season. Will they be able to hold up at home against an elite quarterback in Austin Reed?
Here's our best bet for this one, and if you plan on betting on this matchup, make sure to do it at FanDuel Sportsbook, who is giving new users $200 in bonus bets when you sign up and make a first bet of $5!
Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread and Total
Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Western Kentucky is 3-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Jacksonville State has gone UNDER in five of seven games this season
- Jacksonville State has gone UNDER in three of four games as an underdog this season
Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Western Kentucky Record: 4-2
- Jacksonville State Record: 5-2
Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Key Players to Watch
Western Kentucky
Austin Reed: While he won't lead the country in passing this season, Reed is having another strong year with the Hilltoppers. He has passed for 1,694 yards in six games with a 14-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Jacksonville State
Malik Jackson: The Jacksonville State quarterback room is up in arms with Zion Webb battling a concussion and Logan Smothers dealing with a sprained ankle, and a lot will fall on Malik Jackson's shoulders even though he himself has an injury too. Jackson appears to be on track to go and will be needed against a poor Western Kentucky rush defense that is 117th in EPA/Play. Jackson is averaging nearly seven yards per rush.
Get all the betting info you need on the biggest game of Week 8 -- Penn State vs. Ohio State -- here!
Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Prediction and Pick
The uncertainty around the Jacksonville State offense makes it difficult to handicap this matchup. So, let's stick with the Western Kentucky offense to find a valuable bet.
It starts and end with Reed. The quarterback has been on his game in conference play and its showed in the box score. The team has scored 30 more in both Conference USA games this season, including 35 in the first half at Louisiana Tech two weeks ago ahead of the team's bye week.
With Malachi Corley fully healthy at wide receiver, who has 37 catches for 545 yards with five touchdowns, I expect the WKU offense to tee off on Jacksonville State's vulnerable secondary. The Gamecocks are bottom 15 in terms of explosive pass defense.
Jacksonville State's defense is aggressive and can make some game changing plays. However, the team plays at a frenetic tempo, second in plays per minute, meaning WKU will get even more possessions this way. I think this game can be another big outing for the Hilltoppers offense, Jacksonville State has allowed 28 or more in four games this season and WKU may be the best offense its face all season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!