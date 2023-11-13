Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Two teams hoping to win its last two games and qualify for a bowl game meet on Tuesday night.
Northern Illinois has dropped two in a row in MAC play to sit at 4-6 on the year, can the team turn it around at home against an up-start Western Michigan team that has won its last two and appear to be making serous strides under first year head coach Lance Taylor.
Who has the edge on Tuesday night? Here are the odds and our best bet for some MACtion:
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Western Michigan is 7-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Northern Illinois is 1-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Northern Illinois is 1-4 ATS at home
- Western Michigan has gone OVER in four of six games as an underdog
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Western Michigan Record: 4-6
- Northern Illinois Record: 4-6
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Key Players to Watch
Western Michigan
Hayden Wolf: Wolf has secured the starting gig for the Broncos and it's helped the team get on track. He has completed 69% of his passes with eight touchdowns to three interceptions as the team has scored 38 and 45 points over the last two weeks.
Northern Illinois
Antario Brown: Brown has emerged as the leading back in the Huskies offense, averaging over six yards per carry with six touchdowns on 154 carries. As the Huskies struggle to establish a passing game with veteran Rocky Lombardi at quarterback, Brown has been leading a national average rushing attack.
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Prediction and Pick
Northern Illinois' defense has forced teams to make long sustaining drives in order to score on them. The team is 26th in the nation in yards per play allowed and is top half of the country in terms of explosive play defense. The defense has buoyed what has been a volatile offense that has regressed after winning the MAC title two years ago.
The team will face an emerging Western Michigan offense, but I lean with the home team dictating the terms of this one and making it difficult for the Broncos to put up points. While the team is getting better, Western Michigan is 99th in yards per play this season and is bottom third nationally in explosive play rate.
So, can NIU take advantage? I think so, given that the team can run all over the WMU defense that is 131st in rush defense grade at Pro Football Focus. The Huskies play at a fairly slow tempo, 94th in plays per minute, and can lean on the team's poor defensive line. The Broncos are 86th in yards per carry allowed and also outside the top 100 in red zone touchdown percentage allowed.
Northern Illinois' defense is more reliable to slow down the Western Michigan offense, which can get the team back on track and in the mix for bowl eligibility.
