What Color was the Gatorade Bath in Super Bowl 2024?

Breaking down the result for the Gatorade bath in Super Bowl 58.

By Peter Dewey

General view of a Gatorade stand.
General view of a Gatorade stand. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, and if you bet on them to win the game you've come out a major winner.

There's another way to win on the result of this game if you had the prop bets for the color of the Gatorade bath from the winning team.

This year, the color ended up being PURPLE!

You can cash that result at +330 odds!

This is the second straight season that the Chiefs used purple Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl, so it's a bit of a shocker that it wasn't the favorite to be dumped this season.

Here's a look into the history and the odds of the Gatorade prop with this year's result included.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:

  • Red/Pink +260
  • Purple +330
  • Yellow/Lime/Green +400
  • Blue +460
  • Orange +500
  • Water/Clear +1000

Super Bowl Gatorade Color History

Super Bowl Gatorade Color by Game

Super Bowl #

Color of Gatorade

Super Bowl 35

Yellow/Lime/Green

Super Bowl 36

None

Super Bowl 37

Purple

Super Bowl 38

None

Super Bowl 39

Clear

Super Bowl 40

Clear

Super Bowl 41

Clear

Super Bowl 42

Clear

Super Bowl 43

Yellow

Super Bowl 44

Orange

Super Bowl 45

Orange

Super Bowl 46

Purple

Super Bowl 47

None

Super Bowl 48

Orange

Super Bowl 49

Blue

Super Bowl 50

Orange

Super Bowl 51

None

Super Bowl 52

Yellow

Super Bowl 53

Blue

Super Bowl 54

Orange

Super Bowl 55

Blue

Super Bowl 56

Blue

Super Bowl 57

Purple

Super Bowl 58

Purple

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Frequency

Color

Times used since Super Bowl 35

Orange

5

Clear

4

None

4

Blue

4

Yellow

3

Purple

4

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

