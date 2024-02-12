What Color was the Gatorade Bath in Super Bowl 2024?
Breaking down the result for the Gatorade bath in Super Bowl 58.
By Peter Dewey
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, and if you bet on them to win the game you've come out a major winner.
There's another way to win on the result of this game if you had the prop bets for the color of the Gatorade bath from the winning team.
This year, the color ended up being PURPLE!
You can cash that result at +330 odds!
This is the second straight season that the Chiefs used purple Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl, so it's a bit of a shocker that it wasn't the favorite to be dumped this season.
Here's a look into the history and the odds of the Gatorade prop with this year's result included.
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds
Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Red/Pink +260
- Purple +330
- Yellow/Lime/Green +400
- Blue +460
- Orange +500
- Water/Clear +1000
Super Bowl Gatorade Color History
Super Bowl Gatorade Color by Game
Super Bowl #
Color of Gatorade
Super Bowl 35
Yellow/Lime/Green
Super Bowl 36
None
Super Bowl 37
Purple
Super Bowl 38
None
Super Bowl 39
Clear
Super Bowl 40
Clear
Super Bowl 41
Clear
Super Bowl 42
Clear
Super Bowl 43
Yellow
Super Bowl 44
Orange
Super Bowl 45
Orange
Super Bowl 46
Purple
Super Bowl 47
None
Super Bowl 48
Orange
Super Bowl 49
Blue
Super Bowl 50
Orange
Super Bowl 51
None
Super Bowl 52
Yellow
Super Bowl 53
Blue
Super Bowl 54
Orange
Super Bowl 55
Blue
Super Bowl 56
Blue
Super Bowl 57
Purple
Super Bowl 58
Purple
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Frequency
Color
Times used since Super Bowl 35
Orange
5
Clear
4
None
4
Blue
4
Yellow
3
Purple
4
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.