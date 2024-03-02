When is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
DraftKings goes live in NC on March 11, but you won't want to wait until then to sign up
North Carolinians have missed out on the fun at DraftKings for too long and now it’s your turn to take your shot at winning big!
DraftKings goes live in North Carolina on March 11 but they're rewarding you with extra money if you sign up today.
You’ll unlock up to $300 in bonus bets if you sign up with DraftKings now by following a few simple steps below.
DraftKings North Carolina Pre-Registration Bonus: Get $100
DraftKings wants you to be ready for the fun when sports betting officially goes live in North Carolina on March 11 so it’s setting you up with bonus bets for signing up early!
Simply sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this BetSided link (no promo code needed), and verify your age (must be 21+), identity and location.
That’s it!
Now you’re guaranteed to receive $100 in bonus bets when you can legally bet on sports on March 11.
But your bonuses don’t stop here!
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200
There’s some important information to know when placing your first bet on March 11 because you can unlock $200 in bonus bets if you follow the steps below.
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on ANY bet
These steps couldn’t be easier, but you must meet the minimum requirements to trigger your bonus win.
It doesn’t even matter what you wager on or if the bet wins or not. As long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll be getting another $200 in bonus bets.
How Does DraftKings Sportsbook Work?
DraftKings has been one of the most popular sportsbooks in the industry for years, and you’re about to find out what makes it so successful.
You’ll have access to updated odds on all of your favorite sports that are easy to find on a well-organized site that also features a search bar to quickly find betting lines.
Once you’ve logged in, click on your sport of choice to find odds on the upcoming games. When you figure out which one you want to wager on, click on it to see each betting line related to the game.
DraftKings gives you the option to bet on nearly anything from picking a winner to betting on the spread or even taking player props.
But remember: this exclusive offer is only available for a short period of time. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.