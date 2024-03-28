When Was the Last Time Creighton Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Taking a deep dive into Creighton’s March Madness history heading into the Sweet 16.
Creighton let it fly just enough to move on in March Madness. Greg McDermott’s club pulled away from upset-minded No. 14 Akron in the first round, 77-60. In the second round, Creighton was given all it could handle by No. 11 Oregon.
The Ducks led for the majority of the game as Creighton struggled to take advantage of its quality looks at the rim. The Bluejays rallied to force double overtime, where they eventually pulled away for an 86-73 victory and a second-straight ATS cover as a favorite.
Creighton is in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year. A fun team to watch due to its propensity to chuck it from the perimeter, Creighton is one of eight teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament that is top-25 in KenPom in both offensive and defensive efficiency. The Bluejays are No. 11 overall in KenPom and still have a solid nucleus of players on this year’s roster that helped Creighton make history a year ago.
Creighton has been a popular sleeper pick to go all the way in the NCAA Tournament, but have they ever done it before? Here’s a deep dive into the program’s March Madness history and what the sportsbooks think of the Bluejays' chances to be the final team left in the bracket this spring.
When Was the Last Time Creighton Won the NCAA Tournament?
Creighton has never climbed to the summit of college basketball. In fact, Creighton’s current run of three Sweet 16 appearances over the last four seasons, is the most successful run in program history.
Creighton went to the NCAA’s Elite Eight in 1941, but it’s hard to consider that a tournament run given the fact that there were only eight teams in the NCAA Tournament. In the modern era, Creighton went to the Elite Eight with a full field last year, defeating No. 15 Princeton, 86-75, in the Sweet 16.
One win away from the Final Four, Creighton fell to eventual national runner-up San Diego State in the Elite Eight, 57-56.
Can Creighton Defy the Odds in 2024?
Creighton still has three starters in its lineup from last year’s Elite Eight loss and they added some key pieces in the transfer portal, as well. Creighton’s experience should factor into another possible run, but the Bluejays will have to do as underdogs.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Creighton is +450 ($100 bet wins $450) to win the Midwest Region, which carries an implied probability of 18.18% for the Bluejays to make the Final Four for the first time in school history.
On the national championship odds board, Creighton is tied with Duke as the ninth favorite to win it all at +2300 ($100 bet wins $2,300).
Creighton begins the second week of the NCAA Tournament as a short underdog of 2.5 points against No. 2 Tennessee in the Sweet 16 Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
