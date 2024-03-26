When Was the Last Time Arizona Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Looking at Arizona’s NCAA Tournament history as the Wildcats prepare for the Sweet 16.
For the third straight year under head coach Tommy Lloyd, the Arizona Wildcats are a popular pick to run the table in the NCAA Tournament and win the whole thing.
Last year, Arizona fans were left stunned as the No. 2 Wildcats were bounced early in March Madness after a first-round upset against No. 15 Princeton.
The Wildcats have looked out for vengeance this season, again earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament behind a vicious high-scoring, fast-paced offense and a tenacious defense that dominates the glass. Arizona is one of three teams in the nation (UConn and Auburn) ranked in the top-10 in KenPom in both offensive and defensive efficiency.
The Wildcats flexed their muscles in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, pulling away from Long Beach State (85-65) and Dayton (78-68) to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons. They’ll face No. 6 Clemson on Thursday with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line.
Arizona might be the last time standing on thousands of brackets across the nation, but have they ever won it all?
When Was Arizona’s last NCAA Tournament Title?
Arizona has been a March Madness mainstay having only missed the NCAA Tournament five times over the last 40 years. It all came together just once for the Wildcats, though, when Lute Olson’s 1997 squad won it all.
The Wildcats were a No. 4 seed that season and got a friendly draw to the Sweet 16 with wins over double-digit seeds South Alabama and College of Charleston. That wasn’t the case moving forward as Arizona knocked off three No. 1 seeds (Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky) to win the program’s lone national title.
Arizona In the Mix For National Title
If you look at the national championship odds board, Arizona is the No. 4 favorite to win the title at FanDuel Sportsbook at +850 ($100 bet wins $850).
The Wildcats are behind three No. 1 seeds (UConn, Houston and Purdue) in national title odds, meaning Arizona is the favorite in the West to go to the Final Four despite being the second-highest seed in the region behind No. 1 North Carolina.
According to FanDuel, Arizona, while playing close to home, is the betting favorite at +110 ($100 wins $110).
Arizona opens the Sweet 16 as a modest favorite over No. 6 Clemson on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
