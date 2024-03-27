When Was the Last Time NC State Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Breaking down the last time NC State won the NCAA Tournament as well as their odds to pull it off in 2024 ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup against Marquette.
The NC State Wolfpack are one of the few Cinderella stories left in the 2023 edition of the NCAA Tournament.
They were sitting at 17-14 after the regular season with a conference tournament championship as their only path to making it to the NCAA Tournament. They then went on to win five-straight games to win the ACC Tournament and then followed it up with two wins to begin the NCAA Tournament, beating Texas Tech in the Round of 64 and Oakland in the Round of 32.
Now, the Wolfpack advance to the Sweet 16 to take on No. 2 Marquette with a chance to keep their Cinderella run alive.
Before their Sweet 16 game tips off, let's take a look at their history in the NCAA Tournament including the last time they cut down the nets.
When was NC State's last NCAA Tournament Title?
NC State hasn't gone on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament for quite some time. The Wolfpack made the Sweet 16 in 2012 and 2015, but we have to go back to 1985 to find the last time they made the Elite Eight. Just two seasons before that, in 1983, they won the National Championship. They did so as a No. 6 seed, beating No. 4 Georgia in the Final Four and No. 1 Houston in the championship.
NC State has won two NCAA Tournament titles. Along with its win in 1983, the Wolfpack also won the NCAA championship in 1974, beating Marquette in the National Final.
NC State has longest odds to win 2024 National Championship
NC State is the only double-digit seed to make it to the Sweet 16. As a result, oddsmakers have little to no faith in the Wolfpack's ability to win it all. They have the longest odds amongst the 16 teams left in the tournament at +12000. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 0.83% chance of winning the National Championship.
The good news is, you can win a big profit if you have faith in the Wolfpack and they manage to complete their Cinderella run. If you were to bet $100 on them to win the NCAA Tournament, you'd win a profit of $12,000 if they're able to pull it off.
NC State is also +1400 to win the South Region and advance to the Final Four.
NC State is set to take on Marquette in what is a rematch of the 1974 national title game. That could be a good women for the Wolfpack, who won that game by a final score of 76-64.
This time around, NC State is set as a 6.5-point underdog.
