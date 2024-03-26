When Was the Last Time San Diego State Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Looking at San Diego State’s NCAA Tournament background as the Aztecs prepare for the Sweet 16.
No. 5 San Diego State was tested in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament, but escaped an upset bid from No. 12 UAB with a 69-65 win. There were no such dramatics in the second round against No. 13 Yale, when the Aztecs raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and coasted to an 85-57.
San Diego State has experience on its side in the NCAA Tournament as they head to the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in program history. The Aztecs are longshots to run the table and win the whole thing. Have they ever done it before?
When Was the Last Time San Diego State Won the NCAA Tournament?
San Diego State is trying to win the program’s first-ever national championship this year. Despite a low success rate in the NCAA Tournament, the Aztecs did come close just one season ago under seventh-year head coach Brian Dutcher.
In 2023 NCAA Tournament filled with upsets, San Diego State knocked off Creighton, 57-56, to reach the Final Four for the first time in school history. In the national semifinal, Lamont Butler’s game-winner lifted San Diego State over No. 9 Florida Atlantic to send the Aztects to the national championship game.
San Diego State was outmatched by UConn in the national final, 76-59. Before that run, San Diego State had never been to the Elite Eight at the Division I level. The Aztecs reached the Sweet 16 in 2011 and 2014, but came up short.
Can they use last year’s run as fuel for another?
San Diego State Heavy Underdogs in Sweet 16
Unfortunately for the Aztecs, they were put in the East Region alongside some heavy hitters in conference-tournament champions UConn, Illinois, Auburn and Iowa State.
Yale’s upset of No. 4 Auburn helped San Diego State avoid the SEC champions in the second round, but San Diego State is now a heavy Sweet 16 underdog to UConn, the team that kept them from reaching the pinnacle of college hoops just one year ago.
Of the four teams remaining in the East Region, San Diego State is the biggest longshot (due to its upcoming matchup with national championship favorite UConn) to reach the Final Four at +1200 ($100 bet wins $1,200), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
To win the national title, San Diego State has the third-lowest odds at +750. Only Clemson (+8500) and NC State (+12000) have a longer shot at running the table.
