When Was the Last Time Gonzaga Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Taking a deep dive into Gonzaga’s March Madness history heading into the Sweet 16.
Like clockwork, the second week of the NCAA Tournament is here and Gonzaga is still in the mix. No. 5 Gonzaga, its lowest seed since 2016, still handled its business in the opening rounds, defeating No. 12 McNeese (86-65) and No. 4 Kansas (89-68) to storm into the Sweet 16 for the ninth consecutive season.
Gonzaga, led by star forwards Graham Ike and Anton Watson, has won 16 of its last 18 games dating back to mid-January, with both losses to WCC-rival Saint Mary’s, a fellow No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament who was bounced in the first round.
The Bulldogs will take on No. 1 Purdue in Friday’s Sweet 16. Many plotted Gonzaga’s demise as early as the first round, but the Bulldogs are still alive in the Midwest Region. With a rich NCAA Tournament history, has Gonzaga ever run the table to a national title? Here’s a deep dive into the program’s March Madness resume.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
When Was the Last Time Gonzaga Won the NCAA Tournament?
Despite a rich history, Gonzaga has never been the last team standing in March. Under longtime head coach Mark Few, the Bulldogs have made a pair of runs to the national title game over the last six years, but fell short to North Carolina (2017) and Baylor (2021).
Those two national runner-up finishes are also Gonzaga’s only lifetime trips to the Final Four, as well. The Bulldogs have been to the Elite Eight five times over the last decade.
Gonzaga a Longshot to Escape Region
With its upcoming matchup Friday against the top-seeded Boilermakers, Gonzaga has the longest odds to win the Midwest Region. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Gonzaga is +500 ($100 wins $500) to win the region, which carries an implied probability of 16.67% of the Bulldogs making the Final Four for the third time in program history.
Gonzaga is 11th on the national championship odds board at +2700 on FanDuel to win it all.
To defy the odds, Gonzaga will have to pull off a Sweet 16 upset on Friday. Gonzaga is a 5.5-point underdog to Purdue at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It’s a rematch from a neutral site game from Nov. 20, when Purdue pulled away from Gonzaga, 73-63.
Don't miss out on all the NCAA Tournament coverage withBetSided's March Madness page
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.