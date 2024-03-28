When Was the Last Time Purdue Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Taking a deep dive into Purdue’s March Madness history heading into the Sweet 16.
One could argue no team had as much pressure on themselves entering the NCAA Tournament than Purdue.
One year ago in the NCAA Tournament, Purdue became the second No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed when they were upset by Fairleigh Dickinson. The Boilermakers were seeking vengeance entering this year’s March Madness and so far they’ve achieved that with runaway wins over No. 16 Grambling (78-50) and No. 8 Utah State (106-67).
Purdue’s redemption tour is not done yet. Led by the two-time national player of the year Zach Edey, the Boilermakers have national championship aspirations. Have they ever done it before? Here’s a deep dive into Purdue’s NCAA Tournament background and what the odds say their chances are of being the last team standing in 2024.
When Was the Last Time Purdue Won the NCAA Tournament?
Purdue head coach Matt Painter has been scrutinized for his lack of March Madness success and the proof is there when looking back at the Boilermakers’ history of NCAA Tournament shortcomings.
Purdue has never won a national title and haven’t been to a Final Four since Lee Rose’s Boilermakers took out No. 3 St. John’s, No. 2 Indiana and No. 4 Duke in 1980. Purdue won the third-place game that year over Iowa.
Purdue has reached a national championship game since 1969, when the Boilermakers came up short to UCLA, 92-72.
Purdue Favored for Final Four Berth
To no surprise, No. 1 Purdue is the betting favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook to break the program’s 44-year drought without a Final Four. The Boilermakers are +120 ($100 wins $120) to win the Midwest Region, which is an implied probability of 45.45% to get to Phoenix.
Purdue is tied with fellow No. 1 seed Houston on FanDuel as the second favorite to win the entire tournament at +550 ($100 bet wins $550).
To get there, Purdue will have to get past upset-minded No. 5 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Detroit. Purdue is a 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs in a neutral-court rematch from November that the Boilermakers won, 73-63.
