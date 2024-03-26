When was the last time Tennessee won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Taking a look at the last time the Tennessee Volunteers ran the table in the NCAA Tournament.
Tennessee fans were most likely holding their collective breath in the second round of the NCAA Tournament when the Volunteers couldn’t find their rhythm on the offensive end against Texas.
Tennessee, a top-10 offense in KenPom, shot just 33.8% from the field and couldn’t buy a made 3-pointer (3-for-25), but used one of the nation’s best defenses to hold on for a 62-58 victory for a Sweet 16 berth.
Tennessee has had a dubious history of March Madness shortcomings, but is in the Sweet 16 for the second-straight year under Rick Barnes, who couldn’t get the Volunteers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in three of his first four appearances.
Tennessee has a rich basketball history, but have they ever won the table as the last team standing?
When was the last time Tennessee won the national championship?
Tennessee, a No. 2 seed in this year’s tournament, will try to do something no team in program history has ever done. Tennessee has never won the national championship and Volunteer fans have aspirations of the program’s first Final Four berth.
Barnes, Tennessee’s head coach since the 2015-16 season, went to a Final Four in 2003 with Texas.
Tennessee has only been one game away from the Final Four once. In 2010, Bruce Pearl’s Volunteers edged Ohio State in the Sweet 16 for the program’s lone Elite Eight appearance.
One win from the Final Four, Tennessee came up one point short to Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans (70-69) and haven’t been back since.
Tennessee’s Odds to Win the National Championship
Unfortunately for Tennessee, typical March Madness upsets were few and far between in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
In the Midwest Region, higher-seeded teams went 10-2 straight up. That includes top-seeded Purdue, which steamrolled Utah State in the second round, 106-67. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Purdue is the favorite to win the Midwest Region at +120. Tennessee is the second favorite to reach the Final Four out of the Midwest at +210 ($100 bet wins $210), which is an implied probability of 32.3%.
No. 2 Tennessee will have to get past No. 3 Creighton in the Sweet 16 in a matchup between two teams that are top-30 in KenPom in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Creighton, an Elite Eight team last season, pulled away from Oregon in a double-overtime thriller in the second round.
For the national title, Tennessee is the fifth-favorite at +1100 ($100 bet wins $1,100), which is an implied probability of 8.33% that the Volunteers will run the table for the first time ever.
