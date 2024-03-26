When Was the Last Time UConn Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Looking at UConn’s rich history in the NCAA Tournament.
With tradition on its side, No. 1 UConn is trying to make history in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
UConn, the favorite to win the national championship, has looked the part in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Huskies rolled over Stetson (91-52) and Northwestern (75-58) to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
At 33-3, UConn has been dominant all season with just two losses in Big East play against a top-40 strength of schedule, according to KenPom. The Huskies are a March Madness mainstay. When was the last time UConn ran the table? It should be pretty fresh in your memory bank.
When was UConn’s Last National Championship?
There were question marks surrounding head coach Dan Hurley after missing the NCAA Tournament in his first two seasons at UConn paired with back-to-back first-round exits in his next two.
That all changed last season, when UConn cruised to a dominant national title with six consecutive double-digit wins, culminating with a 76-59 beatdown of San Diego State in the title game last April.
Hurley became the third UConn coach to win a national championship with the Huskies, joining the legendary Jim Calhoun (1999, 2004, and 2011) and Kevin Ollie (2014).
UConn is The Favorite to Repeat
UConn is the first team in college basketball history to win eight consecutive NCAA Tournament games by at least 13 points after its recent cruise-control victory over Northwestern in the second round.
UConn’s dominance made them the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and, to no surprise, the Huskies are the favorite to win it all again. UConn is trying to become the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Florida in 2006-2007.
When the brackets were first released, it was noteworthy that UConn was put in the same region with three fellow conference tournament champions. Fortunately, UConn will only have to play one of them (No. 3 Illinois or No. 2 Iowa State) to win the East Region.
UConn is an overwhelming favorite to win the East at -230 ($100 bet wins $43.48), according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which is an implied probability of 69.70% that the Huskies will reach the Final Four for the seventh time in program history.
UConn was +300 to win the national title before the tournament tips off. That number, according to FanDuel, has dropped to +210 ($100 bet wins $210) after the Huskies advanced to the Sweet 16.
UConn is a 10.5-point favorite over San Diego State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night in a rematch of last year’s national title tilt.
