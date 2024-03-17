Which Teams From the Big 12 Conference Made the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win)
Breaking down the teams from the Big 12 that made the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and their odds to win it all.
By Peter Dewey
The Big 12 Conference had a thrilling Selection Sunday, as eight teams were given bids to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including the Houston Cougars, who earned the No. 1 seed in the South Region.
Houston is a true title contender under Kelvin Sampson, and guards Jamal Shead and LJ Cryer are two of the best in the country, but the team fell flat in a blowout loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament title game.
The Cyclones clinched an automatic bid to March Madness with a 69-41 win, giving them a No. 2 seed in the tournament.
The Cougars are the team with the best odds to win the NCAA Tournament from the Big 12, but that doesn’t mean that the conference didn’t get more bids.
In fact, the Big 12 had seven at-large bids (counting Houston), including the Kansas Jayhawks, who were banged up and lost in their first and only game in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
Let’s break down which Big 12 teams made March Madness, and their odds to win it all this season.
Big 12 Teams in 2024 NCAA Tournament
- Houston Cougars (No. 1 seed in South Region)
- Kansas Jayhawks (No. 4 seed in Midwest Region)
- Baylor Bears (No. 3 seed in West Region)
- Iowa State Cyclones (No. 2 seed in East Region)
- TCU Horned Frogs (No. 9 seed in Midwest Region)
- Texas Longhorns (No. 7 seed in Midwest Region)
- BYU Cougars (No. 6 seed in East Region)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 6 seed in South Region)
Big 12 Teams Odds to Win March Madness
Personally, Houston is my pick to win the NCAA Tournament this season, as the team has elite guard play and one of the best defenses in the country.
The Cougars are the No. 2 team in KenPom’s latest rankings, and they are +550 in the odds to win the national championship this season.
When looking at other Big 12 teams that made the dance, the Jayhawks stand out as a team that could make some noise – if they get healthy. Kansas lost both Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson for its Big 12 Tournament loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, but the team did have a win over No. 1 seed UConn earlier this season – when Kansas was healthy.
Until we know the status of Kansas’ key players, it’s going to be hard to trust in March.
Outside of those two teams, Iowa State really made a statement on Saturday in the Big 12 title game.
The team was able to suffocate the Houston offense, and it showed that it can compete with arguably the best team in the country.
The Cyclones could be a team that makes a run as a No. 2 seed in the East Region, but it’ll potentially have to take down the defending champion UConn Huskies in order to reach the Final Four.
