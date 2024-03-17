Which Teams From the Big East Conference Made the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win)
The Big East earned just three bids to the NCAA Tournament, but all the teams that made it have top-three seeds.
By Peter Dewey
The bracket for the 2024 NCAA Tournament is set, and the Big East is not heavily represented in this year’s tournament – a shocking turn of events.
The Connecticut (UConn) Huskies are the No. 1 seed in the East Region after a dominant season and conference tournament run, and they’ll look to defend their title from the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
UConn isn’t the only Big East team that earned a bid, as the Big East Conference earned two at-large bids, going to Marquette and Creighton.
Here’s a look at the teams from the Big East that will get a chance to compete for the national championship this season.
Big East Teams in 2024 NCAA Tournament
- UConn Huskies (No. 1 seed in East Region)
- Creighton Bluejays (No. 3 seed in Midwest Region)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (No. 2 seed in South Region)
Big East Teams Odds to Win March Madness
The Huskies obviously have the best odds among Big East teams to win the NCAA Tournament, as they are (+420) at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nobody has better odds than UConn to win it all. The Huskies are looking to become the first team to repeat as national champions since the Florida Gators back in 2007.
Marquette and Creighton both have high seeds, but the Golden Eagles struggled with the Huskies in the conference tournament. Still, it is possible these teams could meet later on in March.
It’s hard to take another Big East team to win it all unless you’re also betting on the Huskies, but anything can happen in March!
