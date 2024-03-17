Which Teams from the Big Ten Conference Made the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win)
Breaking down the odds for every Big Ten Conference team that made the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
By Peter Dewey
There will be six teams representing the Big Ten Conference in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, as the selection committee released the bracket for this year’s rendition of March Madness.
The Purdue Boilermakers received the highest seed among Big Ten teams, taking the No. 1 spot in the Midwest Region, despite the team getting upset in the Big Ten Tournament by Wisconsin on Saturday.
Can National Player of the Year favorite Zach Edey and the Boilermakers make up for their loss to a No. 16 seed in last season’s Big Dance?
Time will tell, but there are other Big Ten teams (Illinois, Wisconsin) that could make some noise in march.
Let’s dive into the Big Ten teams and their odds for the 2024 NCAA Tournament:
Big Ten Teams in 2024 NCAA Tournament
- Purdue Boilermakers (No. 1 seed in Midwest Region)
- Northwestern Wildcats (No. 9 seed in East Region)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 3 seed in East Region)
- Wisconsin Badgers (No. 5 seed in South Region)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 8 seed in South Region)
- Michigan State Spartans (No. 9 seed in West Region)
Big Ten Teams Odds to Win March Madness
At +700 odds, the Boilermakers are the clear favorite among Big Ten teams to win March Madness. They are behind only the UConn Huskies and Houston Cougars in the odds.
Illinois is the other team to watch in the Big Ten, as the team won the conference tournament on Sunday, defeating Wisconsin 93-87.
Led by Terrence Shannon Jr. (34 points in the Big Ten title game) the Illini have a potent offense that can hang with just about anyone in the country. The team clocks in at No. 11 in the odds at +2700.
The Badgers (+5500) are the next closest Big Ten team in the opening odds with the rest of the teams from the conference fighting in toss up games in No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchups.
